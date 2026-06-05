Chubbs Likes Clip Of Gillie Dissing Jay-Z Amid Drake Beef

Everyone is wondering whether or not Drake will respond to recent disses against him from Jay-Z, and it seems like the OVO crew is responding for him. Chubbs reportedly liked a recent re-upload of an old Gillie Da Kid clip dissing Hov for his Roc Nation brunches during a conversation with Shannon Sharpe.

"Nobody's allowed to use my brand with their brand," Gillie had remarked, as caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter. "The Roc Nation brunch ain't nothing but Jay-Z putting a bunch of [people] on the lawn and then going in the back door and saying, 'I told you I still run this s**t. Give me the money.' You think I'm letting him use my brand? [...] You think I don't know what branding is? [...] [Brands] come to Million Dollaz Worth Of Game 'cause we move the needle.

"What do you get from going to these parties except for a picture?" the rapper and podcaster continued. "Don't even smile with you if you ain't worth $500 million or more... The only smiling they do is when the billionaires in the picture. 'Look at all these broke-a** [people] on the lawn.' I ain't with none of that s**t, I don't want to party with you. I built a way for myself, I made my own way. Me and God. So I don't want to kick it with you, I don't want to do nothing. I want to stay in my own world, smoke my weed, and make my content, and keep kicking your a**es."

Did Drake Respond To Jay-Z?

For those unaware, Drake and Jay-Z are beefing right now over the ICEMAN disses and Jay's recent Roots Picnic freestyle. So folks like Chubbs stoking the flames of conflict on social media is no surprise, and it's clear there's a line in the sand.