Chubbs Likes Clip Of Gillie Dissing Jay-Z Amid Drake Beef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Chubbs Likes Clip Gillie Dissing Jay Z Amid Drake Beef
Entertainer and entrepreneur Gillie Da King attends Jackson State University's game against Mississippi Valley State at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, March 14, 2021. Sdw 4803. Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
OVO's Chubbs reportedly liked a clip of Gillie criticizing Jay-Z for his Roc Nation brunches, another instigation of the Drake feud.

Everyone is wondering whether or not Drake will respond to recent disses against him from Jay-Z, and it seems like the OVO crew is responding for him. Chubbs reportedly liked a recent re-upload of an old Gillie Da Kid clip dissing Hov for his Roc Nation brunches during a conversation with Shannon Sharpe.

"Nobody's allowed to use my brand with their brand," Gillie had remarked, as caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter. "The Roc Nation brunch ain't nothing but Jay-Z putting a bunch of [people] on the lawn and then going in the back door and saying, 'I told you I still run this s**t. Give me the money.' You think I'm letting him use my brand? [...] You think I don't know what branding is? [...] [Brands] come to Million Dollaz Worth Of Game 'cause we move the needle.

"What do you get from going to these parties except for a picture?" the rapper and podcaster continued. "Don't even smile with you if you ain't worth $500 million or more... The only smiling they do is when the billionaires in the picture. 'Look at all these broke-a** [people] on the lawn.' I ain't with none of that s**t, I don't want to party with you. I built a way for myself, I made my own way. Me and God. So I don't want to kick it with you, I don't want to do nothing. I want to stay in my own world, smoke my weed, and make my content, and keep kicking your a**es."

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

Did Drake Respond To Jay-Z?

For those unaware, Drake and Jay-Z are beefing right now over the ICEMAN disses and Jay's recent Roots Picnic freestyle. So folks like Chubbs stoking the flames of conflict on social media is no surprise, and it's clear there's a line in the sand.

While Drake hasn't explicitly responded to Jay-Z, he did allegedly react to the freestyle. Mal claimed he had a question about Hov's new hair, but didn't reveal any other potential commentary or reactions concerning the actual disses. As more folks jump in on this conversation and unearth old takes, everyone is waiting for more.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Already Warned Us: 2026 Is All Offense

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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