Ebro Believes Jay-Z Just Gave Drake A Stimulus Package

Jay-Z had some bars for Drake during the Roots Picnic over the weekend, and Ebro had a lot to say about the situation.

It's a salient point, especially when you consider how Drake's bars towards Hov may have gone over some heads upon first listen. At the end of the day, there has never been more hunger for a battle between these two hip-hop heavyweights.

"The same way the Drake fans be callin' it the Drake stimulus package, Hov just rolled out the Hov stimulus package," Ebro explained. "The same way Drake was just talking about Hov, now Hov's talking about Drake. So then people gonna go back to the Drake album and re-visit those lines."

Some believe Drake could respond in the next few weeks. If he does, this could very well launch the next great rap beef. In the meantime, however, fans are just going to have to wait and see how this all plays out.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!