Ebro Believes Jay-Z Just Gave Drake A Stimulus Package

Over the weekend, Jay-Z had the hip-hop world's attention thanks to his performance at the Roots Picnic. It was here that the legendary artist delivered a freestyle aimed at a plethora of high-profile targets.
For instance, Jay took some shots at Drake, Dame Dash, Tory Lanez, Ye, and Nicki Minaj. However, given Drake's recent Hov bars on ICEMAN, there is no doubt that the Drizzy diss is what people are hyperfocused on right now.
Some believe Drake could respond in the next few weeks. If he does, this could very well launch the next great rap beef. In the meantime, however, fans are just going to have to wait and see how this all plays out.
As for Ebro, he believes Jay-Z just gave Drake a stimulus package. While everyone accuses other artists of getting the "Drake stimulus package," Ebro believes Jay just made ICEMAN that much more popular. Essentially, Ebro thinks this freestyle will make people want to revisit Drake's Jay bars.
The Jay-Z Stimulus Package
"The same way the Drake fans be callin' it the Drake stimulus package, Hov just rolled out the Hov stimulus package," Ebro explained. "The same way Drake was just talking about Hov, now Hov's talking about Drake. So then people gonna go back to the Drake album and re-visit those lines."
It's a salient point, especially when you consider how Drake's bars towards Hov may have gone over some heads upon first listen. At the end of the day, there has never been more hunger for a battle between these two hip-hop heavyweights.
Whether or not we actually get a battle remains to be seen. That said, it's still just nice to see Jay-Z active in the music world again.