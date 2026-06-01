Charlamagne Tha God Pours Salt In Drake's Wound Following Jay-Z Freestyle

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-South Carolina at UCLA
Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Charlamagne tha God in attendance during South Carolina Gamecocks game against the UCLA Bruins in the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Jay-Z recently delivered a freestyle at the Roots Picnic, which sparked reactions from Charlamagne Tha God, aimed at Drake.

Charlamagne Tha God is someone who comments on everything. When he does weigh in on a topic, you can expect him to be unfiltered. This is what has made him famous and has allowed him to find success with The Breakfast Club and his various other media ventures.

Over the years, Charlamagne has offered up some hot takes involving artists like Jay-Z and Drake. If you were to ask him which artist he prefers, he would probably say Jay. That said, Jay-Z delivered a bombshell freestyle this weekend at the Roots Picnic, and he took shots at everyone.

The legendary MC fired at Drake, Nicki Minaj, Ye, Tory Lanez, and even Dame Dash. This freestyle became the big story of the weekend, and it has led to suspicions that Drake might respond.

Now, Charlamagne is weighing in on all of this, and as you will read, he is pouring some salt into Drake's wound. He even brought up the likes of Beyoncé, and how she feels about Drake.

Read More: It's About Time Lil Wayne Retires "Tha Carter" Series

Charlamagne Tha God On Jay-Z's Freestyle

"Getting dissed by Jay-Z is one thing," Charlamagne wrote. "Realizing Beyonce probably feels the same way? That's devastating."

For the most part, Beyoncé tends to stay out of matters involving rap beef. While she may show up to a concert here and there, it would be a mistake to think she would drop some sort of anti-Drake line in one of her songs.

Regardless, it is clear that Jay-Z has reinvigorated the rap world with his freestyle. Just two weeks removed from ICEMAN, it is clear that this is a great time for the genre and music as a whole. One can only hope that Jay is gearing up to follow this with an album of his own.

Read More: The Villains Of Hip Hop: Power, Chaos, Scandal, & Survival

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots Music Dame Dash Responds To Jay-Z's Freestyle
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Music Uncle Murda Believes Jay-Z Is Going To Respond To Drake
Jay Z Disses Drake Roots Picnic Freestyle Music Jay-Z Disses Drake During Roots Picnic Freestyle
Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors Music Charlamagne Tha God Makes Bold Claim About Drake Super Bowl Rumors After Kendrick Lamar Announcement
Comments 1