Charlamagne Tha God is someone who comments on everything. When he does weigh in on a topic, you can expect him to be unfiltered. This is what has made him famous and has allowed him to find success with The Breakfast Club and his various other media ventures.

Over the years, Charlamagne has offered up some hot takes involving artists like Jay-Z and Drake. If you were to ask him which artist he prefers, he would probably say Jay. That said, Jay-Z delivered a bombshell freestyle this weekend at the Roots Picnic, and he took shots at everyone.

Now, Charlamagne is weighing in on all of this, and as you will read, he is pouring some salt into Drake's wound. He even brought up the likes of Beyoncé, and how she feels about Drake.

Charlamagne Tha God On Jay-Z's Freestyle

"Getting dissed by Jay-Z is one thing," Charlamagne wrote. "Realizing Beyonce probably feels the same way? That's devastating."

For the most part, Beyoncé tends to stay out of matters involving rap beef. While she may show up to a concert here and there, it would be a mistake to think she would drop some sort of anti-Drake line in one of her songs.