Oschino Claims Jay-Z's Jealous Of Drake & Joe Budden's Scared Of Hov

There has been a lot of debate concerning Drake, Jay-Z, and their burgeoning beef as of late, even from some of Hov's other targets. During an interview with Say Cheese!, one of Jay's Roots Picnic freestyle targets, Oschino, spoke on this dynamic. Also, he made some comments about Joe Budden (who didn't like the freestyle very much, for the record) allegedly being scared of the Roc Nation mogul.

The Philly MC posited that Jay is jealous of Drizzy's success with ICEMAN and how he took the spotlight. He also spoke about holding the Brooklyn legend to a high regard concerning his lyrical ability, which is why he's more critical of the freestyle in addition to dismissing the disses.

"I think he rushed [the freestyle], was in his feelings..." Oschino remarked. "I think he wanted the spotlight. He's not used to not having the spotlight. Drake got the spotlight. He's salty about that. Drake came at him a little bit when he said something about 'F**k having dinner with him.' N***as can say what they want about that freestyle I did. Motherf***ers loved it. More people loved it than not. People, they got to say that about Jay-Z. They're scared of him. Joe Budden's scared of Jay-Z. He said I need to get help or something like that. How I need to heal, but you butt-naked ringing people's doorbells? [...] Imagine what Joe Budden would've said about me if he heard I was butt-naked ringing people's doorbells... So it be funny when I hear him talking about me. You have no legs to stand on... I'ma pray for him."

Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle

Elsewhere during Jay-Z's Roots Picnic freestyle, he also dissed the likes of Dame Dash, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Tony Buzbee, Tory Lanez, and Jaguar Wright. It already died down a little in the timeline, but with Hov's upcoming concerts, we're sure there will be more debate.