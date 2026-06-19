Oschino Claims Jay-Z's Jealous Of Drake & Joe Budden's Scared Of Hov

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Oschino Jay Z Jealous Drake Joe Budden Scared Hov
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z looks on during the first half in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Jay-Z dissed Oschino, Drake, and many more during his Roots Picnic freestyle, which Joe Budden wasn't a fan of.

There has been a lot of debate concerning Drake, Jay-Z, and their burgeoning beef as of late, even from some of Hov's other targets. During an interview with Say Cheese!, one of Jay's Roots Picnic freestyle targets, Oschino, spoke on this dynamic. Also, he made some comments about Joe Budden (who didn't like the freestyle very much, for the record) allegedly being scared of the Roc Nation mogul.

The Philly MC posited that Jay is jealous of Drizzy's success with ICEMAN and how he took the spotlight. He also spoke about holding the Brooklyn legend to a high regard concerning his lyrical ability, which is why he's more critical of the freestyle in addition to dismissing the disses.

"I think he rushed [the freestyle], was in his feelings..." Oschino remarked. "I think he wanted the spotlight. He's not used to not having the spotlight. Drake got the spotlight. He's salty about that. Drake came at him a little bit when he said something about 'F**k having dinner with him.' N***as can say what they want about that freestyle I did. Motherf***ers loved it. More people loved it than not. People, they got to say that about Jay-Z. They're scared of him. Joe Budden's scared of Jay-Z. He said I need to get help or something like that. How I need to heal, but you butt-naked ringing people's doorbells? [...] Imagine what Joe Budden would've said about me if he heard I was butt-naked ringing people's doorbells... So it be funny when I hear him talking about me. You have no legs to stand on... I'ma pray for him."

Read More: Drake Turned Into JAŸ-Z—And Became The Version He Once Mocked

Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle

Elsewhere during Jay-Z's Roots Picnic freestyle, he also dissed the likes of Dame Dash, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Tony Buzbee, Tory Lanez, and Jaguar Wright. It already died down a little in the timeline, but with Hov's upcoming concerts, we're sure there will be more debate.

Meanwhile, we'll see whether or not the 6ix God or Budden react to these comments or other discussions about Jay. It's been a doozy to see the back-and-forths so far, but many folks are still waiting on a main event.

Read More: Juneteenth 2026: 15 Hip Hop & Soul Classics That Celebrate Black Joy & Pride

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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