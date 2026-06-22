Joe Budden Issues Scathing Response To Oschino: “You Goober Head Bastard”

BY Aron A.
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Joe Budden attends Jay-Z's 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary celebration at 40/40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage via Getty Images)
Joe Budden issues a response to Oschino.

Oschino interviews have gained some serious steam in recent times. Although he’s often ignored by the people he chooses to speak about, he’s received a few responses as of late. JAY-Z seemingly referred to him during his Roots Picnic freestyle, and now, Joe Budden is taking the opportunity to respond to the former State Property member.

During a recent episode, Joe finally took a stand after Oschino brought up the time the podcast host was sleepwalking naked through the hallway of his condo building. 

“I let it ride once, you little tiny Beetlejuice head mothaf*cka. I let it ride twice, you goober head bastard. I’m asking you now, how many more times you want me to let this go?” Joe asked. He explained how he doesn’t have beef with Oschino, nor does he even think about him, but the constant mentions of what he does when he sleepwalks has warranted a response of sorts. 

“I just seen you performing in a nail salon,” he said. When asked if the performance was good, Joe said, “No it wasn’t. And he had four hypemen in the nail salon.”

“You was just performing your greatest hit at a car wash, n***a. My advice to you was to heal. That’s when I was being cool and friendly,” he continued. Joe added that he’s not affiliated with Roc Nation in any way before threatening to search up Oschino’s Spotify page in an effort to embarrass him.

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Joe Budden Says “Let Bygones Be Bygones” 

“Let’s let bygones be bygones, you tiny head mothaf*cka and we’ll be cool,” he concluded. Although Marc Lamont Hill was visibly uncomfortable since Oschino is his friend, Joe made it abundantly clear where he stands: “F*ck Oschino. Now what? What happens next?”

Check out the clip above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments below.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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