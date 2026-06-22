Joe Budden Issues Scathing Response To Oschino: “You Goober Head Bastard”

Oschino interviews have gained some serious steam in recent times. Although he’s often ignored by the people he chooses to speak about, he’s received a few responses as of late. JAY-Z seemingly referred to him during his Roots Picnic freestyle, and now, Joe Budden is taking the opportunity to respond to the former State Property member.

During a recent episode, Joe finally took a stand after Oschino brought up the time the podcast host was sleepwalking naked through the hallway of his condo building.

“I let it ride once, you little tiny Beetlejuice head mothaf*cka. I let it ride twice, you goober head bastard. I’m asking you now, how many more times you want me to let this go?” Joe asked. He explained how he doesn’t have beef with Oschino, nor does he even think about him, but the constant mentions of what he does when he sleepwalks has warranted a response of sorts.

“I just seen you performing in a nail salon,” he said. When asked if the performance was good, Joe said, “No it wasn’t. And he had four hypemen in the nail salon.”

“You was just performing your greatest hit at a car wash, n***a. My advice to you was to heal. That’s when I was being cool and friendly,” he continued. Joe added that he’s not affiliated with Roc Nation in any way before threatening to search up Oschino’s Spotify page in an effort to embarrass him.

Joe Budden Says “Let Bygones Be Bygones”

“Let’s let bygones be bygones, you tiny head mothaf*cka and we’ll be cool,” he concluded. Although Marc Lamont Hill was visibly uncomfortable since Oschino is his friend, Joe made it abundantly clear where he stands: “F*ck Oschino. Now what? What happens next?”