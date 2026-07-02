Oschino Alleges Ab-Liva Is Pusha T's Ghostwriter

BY Alexander Cole
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Pusha T holds out some of his jewelry to the crowd as he performs on the Coachella stage during the Coachella Valley Music and
Pusha T holds out some of his jewelry to the crowd as he performs on the Coachella stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 21, 2023. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Oschino recently made the claim that Pusha T is using a ghostwriter, and that Ab-Liva is responsible for his raps.

Oschino has been making headlines as of late. If you've been paying attention, he has gone after the likes of Joe Budden, Jay-Z, and even Meek Mill. Furthermore, last year, he alleged that he wrote Beanie Sigel's infamous Jadakiss diss.

The artist hasn't been slowing down when it comes to the ghostwriting allegations. In fact, recent comments about Pusha T are starting to make the rounds online. If you remember, Pusha T was implicated in ghostwriting allegations involving Quentin Miller. DJ Akademiks eventually weighed in, although there wasn't much weight to the allegations, and the controversy was forgotten in a few days.

However, Oschino's latest comments are putting the Pusha T ghostwriting allegations back in plain sight. In the clip below, the rapper alleges that Ab-Liva has been ghostwriting for Push for years. He also says that if you listen to Ab-Liva's early work, Pusha T raps exactly like him.

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Oschino Alleges Pusha T Has A Ghostwriter

Ab-Liva was part of Major Figgas with Gillie and Wallo. Eventually, the artist joined the Re-Up Gang with Pusha T, No Malice, and Sandman. The MC can also be found on Clipse songs like "Cot Damn" off Lord Willin' and "Inglorious Bastards" off Let God Sort Em Out.

However, these associations don't prove that Ab-Liva is a ghostwriter of any kind. He's never claimed to be one, and for the most part, these accusations from Oschino are the first time fans are hearing about this.

Pusha T himself has not commented on the ghostwriting allegations. After all, responding to these kinds of things only helps to legitimize the claims. Either way, it remains clear that Oschino is looking to come after as many rappers as possible. It's a media strategy that is clearly working.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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