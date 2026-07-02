Oschino Alleges Ab-Liva Is Pusha T's Ghostwriter

Oschino has been making headlines as of late. If you've been paying attention, he has gone after the likes of Joe Budden, Jay-Z, and even Meek Mill. Furthermore, last year, he alleged that he wrote Beanie Sigel's infamous Jadakiss diss.
The artist hasn't been slowing down when it comes to the ghostwriting allegations. In fact, recent comments about Pusha T are starting to make the rounds online. If you remember, Pusha T was implicated in ghostwriting allegations involving Quentin Miller. DJ Akademiks eventually weighed in, although there wasn't much weight to the allegations, and the controversy was forgotten in a few days.
However, Oschino's latest comments are putting the Pusha T ghostwriting allegations back in plain sight. In the clip below, the rapper alleges that Ab-Liva has been ghostwriting for Push for years. He also says that if you listen to Ab-Liva's early work, Pusha T raps exactly like him.
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Oschino Alleges Pusha T Has A Ghostwriter
Ab-Liva was part of Major Figgas with Gillie and Wallo. Eventually, the artist joined the Re-Up Gang with Pusha T, No Malice, and Sandman. The MC can also be found on Clipse songs like "Cot Damn" off Lord Willin' and "Inglorious Bastards" off Let God Sort Em Out.
However, these associations don't prove that Ab-Liva is a ghostwriter of any kind. He's never claimed to be one, and for the most part, these accusations from Oschino are the first time fans are hearing about this.
Pusha T himself has not commented on the ghostwriting allegations. After all, responding to these kinds of things only helps to legitimize the claims. Either way, it remains clear that Oschino is looking to come after as many rappers as possible. It's a media strategy that is clearly working.