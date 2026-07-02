Oschino Alleges Ab-Liva Is Pusha T's Ghostwriter

Oschino recently made the claim that Pusha T is using a ghostwriter, and that Ab-Liva is responsible for his raps.

Pusha T himself has not commented on the ghostwriting allegations. After all, responding to these kinds of things only helps to legitimize the claims. Either way, it remains clear that Oschino is looking to come after as many rappers as possible. It's a media strategy that is clearly working.

However, these associations don't prove that Ab-Liva is a ghostwriter of any kind. He's never claimed to be one, and for the most part, these accusations from Oschino are the first time fans are hearing about this.

However, Oschino's latest comments are putting the Pusha T ghostwriting allegations back in plain sight . In the clip below, the rapper alleges that Ab-Liva has been ghostwriting for Push for years. He also says that if you listen to Ab-Liva's early work, Pusha T raps exactly like him.

The artist hasn't been slowing down when it comes to the ghostwriting allegations. In fact, recent comments about Pusha T are starting to make the rounds online. If you remember, Pusha T was implicated in ghostwriting allegations involving Quentin Miller. DJ Akademiks eventually weighed in, although there wasn't much weight to the allegations, and the controversy was forgotten in a few days.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!