Music has always been part of how Black Americans tell their stories. It has documented our struggles, celebrated milestones and victories, preserved our American history, and created space for Black joy in the face of adversity. That's part of what makes Juneteenth unique.

The holiday traces its roots to Galveston, Texas, but its significance extends far beyond the Lone Star State. As Black Americans migrated across the country throughout the 20th century, they brought Juneteenth traditions with them, transforming a regional observance into a national, cultural celebration of freedom and community. Today, whether it's marked in Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, or Brooklyn, the holiday serves as a reminder of a shared history and the generations who carried it forward.

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Furthermore, in the music industry, some songs are created simply to entertain. However, others become part of the culture's memory. The records that endure long after their release often speak to something larger than a moment. They capture the hopes, frustrations, triumphs, wins, losses, freedom, and realities of the people who lived through them. Across Soul, Gospel, Funk, Hip Hop, and R&B, Black artists have created music that reflects both the challenges and celebrations woven throughout the Black American experience. As communities across the country observe Juneteenth, these songs offer a fitting soundtrack for remembrance.

Juneteenth Must-Have Tracks

1. Sam Cooke — "A Change Is Gonna Come"

Released in 1964, a song that has become closely associated with hope and perseverance is Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come." The record was inspired in part by Cooke's experiences with segregation and the growing Civil Rights Movement. His lyrics acknowledge pain and uncertainty, capturing the weight of a generation demanding change. The song took on even greater significance following Cooke's death later that year, eventually becoming one of the defining anthems of the Civil Rights era. More than six decades later, its message continues to echo.

2. Marvin Gaye — "What's Going On"

"What's Going On" begins with a question, but Marvin Gaye already knew the answer. Inspired in part by his brother's return from Vietnam and the social unrest unfolding across America, the song gave voice to concerns many people were already carrying. Poverty, war, police violence, and environmental issues all surface throughout the record. Yet, Gaye never loses sight of the people at the center of those struggles. That's part of what has allowed the song to endure.

3. Nina Simone — "To Be Young, Gifted and Black"

The title of Nina Simone's "To Be Young, Gifted and Black" has taken on a life of its own. Written in honor of playwright Lorraine Hansberry, who died in 1965, the song drew inspiration from the writer's belief in the promise and potential of Black youth. Simone understood that affirmation could be just as powerful as protest. Rather than focusing on what Black people were up against, she focused on who they already were.

4. James Brown — "Say It Loud – I'm Black and I'm Proud"

When James Brown released "Say It Loud – I'm Black and I'm Proud" in 1968, Black pride was still treated as a radical idea in many parts of America. The song arrived during a period of frustration and political upheaval following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Rather than asking for acceptance, Brown delivered a declaration. It's backed by a chorus of children repeating the title, and the record challenged generations of negative stereotypes while encouraging Black listeners to embrace their identity without apology.

5. Curtis Mayfield — "Move On Up"

"Move On Up" feels like it was built to carry people forward. The 1970 Curtis Mayfield anthem recognizes obstacles without allowing them to define the journey. Its message is simple...keep going. The song's soaring horns and relentless energy have made it a staple at gatherings for decades. Yet, its staying power comes from something deeper. Mayfield understood that hope isn't passive. It requires perseverance. "Move On Up" remains one of the most uplifting records ever committed to tape.

6. Sounds Of Blackness — "Optimistic"

"You can win as long as you keep your head to the sky" is one of those lyrics that has followed people through every stage of life. Sounds of Blackness created "Optimistic" around encouragement, but the song never ignores reality. It accepts setbacks and uncertainty while refusing to let them have the final word. That's part of what has kept the record alive in Black communities for generations. That's why the record continues to resonate at graduations, family gatherings, church services, and countless other moments when people need a reminder to keep moving onward.

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7. The Staple Singers — "I'll Take You There"

The beauty of "I'll Take You There" is that it never explains where "there" is. The Staple Singers leave that up to the listener. For some, it's freedom, and for others, it's simply the promise of something better. Produced around an infectious groove and Mavis Staples' unmistakable voice, the song has become a fixture at family reunions, cookouts, weddings, and community celebrations.

Common spends much of "The People" celebrating the folks who rarely find themselves at the center of the story. This one is backed by a sample from The Five Stairsteps, and the record recognizes the neighborhoods, families, artists, and everyday people who help shape culture long before anyone else notices. The song's message is rooted in appreciation. At a time when Hip Hop often rewarded individual success, Common used one of his biggest records to shine a light on the collective.

9. Jill Scott — "Golden"

Freedom sounds different to everyone. Jill Scott made it sound like choosing joy on your own terms. "Golden" isn't concerned with wealth or anyone else's definition of success. Instead, Scott celebrates the simple act of living fully and unapologetically. That's part of what has made the song a lasting favorite. Long after its release, "Golden" remains a reminder that freedom isn't only about what you're liberated from. It's also about what you're free to become.

"Soldier" recognizes a reality many people know well. Life can be exhausting, and responsibilities pile up. The world doesn't always feel fair. Yet, the song refuses to surrender to cynicism. Instead, Badu offers encouragement for those carrying burdens others may never see. Her message isn't built around grand declarations or easy answers. It's rooted in the quiet determination required to keep showing up day after day. That honesty has helped "Soldier" resonate with listeners who understand that persisting is often an act of courage in itself.

11. Public Enemy — "Fight The Power"

"Fight The Power" wasn't created for a Juneteenth playlist, but it's difficult to imagine one without it. Commissioned for Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing, the song arrived with all the urgency of the film itself. Chuck D doesn't ask listeners to be comfortable. He challenges them to question the institutions and power structures that impact everyday life. Today, the record is still a rallying cry because the questions it raises have never stopped being relevant.

12. Lauryn Hill — "Everything Is Everything"

Lauryn Hill's "Everything Is Everything" repeats a hard truth. "After winter, must come spring." The line sets the tone for a song that refuses to let difficult circumstances have the final say. The track arrived during a period when Hill was navigating unprecedented success. The record is grounded in the realities facing Black communities as she touched on opportunity without losing sight of hope. The piano line was played by a young John Legend before his own rise to fame. "Everything Is Everything" serves as a reminder that change often begins with believing something better is possible.

By the summer of 2015, "Alright" had taken on a life beyond the album that introduced it. Demonstrators across the country adopted the song's chorus during protests, transforming a deeply personal record into a communal one. Kendrick Lamar never ignores the pressures weighing on Black life. Doubt, grief, survival, and systemic injustice all exist within the song. Yet, "Alright" refuses to end there. The chorus became a declaration not because it promised easy solutions, but because it offered reassurance that hardship would not have the final word.

14. Andra Day — "Rise Up"

Certain songs find people when they need them most. "Rise Up" became one of those records. The song has been embraced by graduates, activists, survivors, and anyone facing an uphill battle because it speaks to determination without pretending that it's easy. Andra Day doesn't promise that pain disappears. She offers the consolation that people can keep going even when they're tired. That message has allowed "Rise Up" to travel far beyond the charts and into people's lives.

15. Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar — "Freedom"

The first thing you hear on "Freedom" is a demand. It isn't a request or suggestion. A demand. Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar channel generations of frustration and determination into a record that refuses to be ignored. The production draws on Gospel, Blues, and Hip Hop, connecting past struggles to present realities while keeping its focus on liberation. Its influence only grew after it became closely associated with social justice movements throughout the 2010s. Years later, "Freedom" still feels urgent because the pursuit of freedom itself remains unfinished.