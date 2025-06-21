Rick Ross Gets His Own Street Name In Mississippi On Juneteenth

Rick Ross has repped many cities and communities across his rap career, but he never forgets his roots. As caught by AllHipHop, the Clarksdale, Mississippi native recently received a street named in his honor in the city on Thursday (Juneteenth).

The ceremony reportedly took place outside one of the various Wingstop franchise establishments Rozay owns, and hosted local leaders, longstanding residents, and fans. Mayor Chuck Espy presided over the event, celebrating the Maybach Music Group mogul's contributions and his hometown return.

"Rick Ross has returned, and we not only honor his music legacy, but we honor his heart and what he has done for this great city," he expressed at the unveiling "Rick Ross Way." The rapper and businessman had his own remarks to make to the community that birthed him.

"First off, God is great," Rick Ross remarked. "To be back in the city where my story began, surrounded by family, leaders, and the people who made me who I am, it’s humbling. Clarksdale, this is more than a street name. This is legacy."

Rick Ross Way

Later on, he answered a question about what inspires the most pride in him as a Clarksdale native. "Really, it be the things I don’t discuss," Rick Ross said of his trajectory. "Some things just happen behind closed doors that you just show a lot of love, and that means the most to me. You know, we have gone down to the Walmart and did different things like that, but it’s the things you don’t discuss that are special to me. But just know that Clarksdale is in my heart. You better believe it, so that’s why I made sure I was here today."

Elsewhere, Rick Ross' rap connections continue to raise fans' eyebrows. His recent link-up with French Montana recalled their small but nonetheless curious roles in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef. Perhaps it's more accurate to say that French is connected to Ross' beef with Drizzy.