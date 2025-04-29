Rick Ross Gives Evasive Answer When Asked About Drake’s Monumental UMG Lawsuit

Rick Ross has been dealing with his extensive 50 Cent beef again thanks to his involvement with the Meeches. However, in a recent interview with TMZ, per 2Cool2Blog, the rapper was asked about one of his other foes, Drake. He was questioned in particular about the tireless legal battle that The Boy is fighting against UMG.

The lady wanted to get the MMG boss' thoughts on the effect it could have for artists like him going forward if Drake wins. To recap, the Canadian superstar is accusing them of artificially inflating the popularity of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." Moreover, he's suing for defamation. He believes that they knew about the lyrical content but chose to release the song anyway.

It's been a long back-and-forth battle, too. UMG has continuously denied any sort of alleged wrongdoing and have repeatedly said that this suit is essentially a waste of their signee's time and resources. The implications if Drake were to win have been discussed consistently throughout this story. Especially when it comes to lyrical content of tracks and what is qualified as taking things too far.

Why Are Rick Ross & Drake Beefing?

But as for the Rick Ross angle, he couldn't give a damn even if he tried about the suit. He replied simply, "I have no input on that. None." This shouldn't be a shock to anyone as Rozay has no sympathy for Drake since the Lamar beef got underway over a year ago.

Perhaps the main reason has to do with the fact that Drake sent a stray at him on "Push Ups." "I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I'm Ricky / Can't believe he jumpin' in, this n**** turnin' fifty / Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy / Spend that lil' check you got and stay up out my business."