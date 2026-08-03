Official Photos Surface Of The Kobe Bryant Air Force 1 Low "Dodgers"

Nike is giving fans a fresh look at the Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro "Dodgers." It's officially set to release August 15th for $150.

This continues Nike's ongoing run of Kobe Air Force 1 Protro releases tied to major moments in his life. This time, the tribute shifts away from basketball entirely. It leans into Kobe's well-documented love for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A light leather upper anchors the design, keeping things wearable rather than loud. Red baseball-style stitching runs across the seam connecting the mid-panel and heel, a detail also seen on the matching Kobe 5 Protro. That same stitching nods directly to actual baseball construction.

A snakeskin-textured Swoosh brings back the Black Mamba reference found throughout Kobe's Nike lineup. On the heel, an oversized "8" continues a detail seen on past Kobe Air Force 1 releases, honoring the number he wore during the first half of his Lakers career.

Kobe's connection to the Dodgers goes back years, with photos of him at games alongside his daughters becoming some of the more heartfelt images shared after his passing. Tying that memory into the Air Force 1 Protro line feels like a natural extension of Nike's ongoing tribute efforts.

Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro "Dodgers"

This Air Force 1 isn't dropping on its own. It launches the same day as the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Dodgers," giving fans a matching two-shoe release built around the same color story. Together, they form a fuller tribute to Kobe's connection to Los Angeles sports.

It's worth noting this isn't an official Dodgers collaboration. The colorway draws inspiration from the team's road uniforms without using licensed branding or logos. Nike has taken a similar approach with past team-inspired Kobe releases.