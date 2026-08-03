Official Photos Surface Of The Kobe Bryant Air Force 1 Low "Dodgers"

BY Ben Atkinson
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Nike unveiled the Kobe Bryant x Air Force 1 Low Protro "Dodgers," a baseball-inspired tribute to his love for Los Angeles sports.

Nike is giving fans a fresh look at the Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro "Dodgers." It's officially set to release August 15th for $150.

This continues Nike's ongoing run of Kobe Air Force 1 Protro releases tied to major moments in his life. This time, the tribute shifts away from basketball entirely. It leans into Kobe's well-documented love for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A light leather upper anchors the design, keeping things wearable rather than loud. Red baseball-style stitching runs across the seam connecting the mid-panel and heel, a detail also seen on the matching Kobe 5 Protro. That same stitching nods directly to actual baseball construction.

A snakeskin-textured Swoosh brings back the Black Mamba reference found throughout Kobe's Nike lineup. On the heel, an oversized "8" continues a detail seen on past Kobe Air Force 1 releases, honoring the number he wore during the first half of his Lakers career.

Kobe's connection to the Dodgers goes back years, with photos of him at games alongside his daughters becoming some of the more heartfelt images shared after his passing. Tying that memory into the Air Force 1 Protro line feels like a natural extension of Nike's ongoing tribute efforts.

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Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro "Dodgers"

This Air Force 1 isn't dropping on its own. It launches the same day as the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Dodgers," giving fans a matching two-shoe release built around the same color story. Together, they form a fuller tribute to Kobe's connection to Los Angeles sports.

It's worth noting this isn't an official Dodgers collaboration. The colorway draws inspiration from the team's road uniforms without using licensed branding or logos. Nike has taken a similar approach with past team-inspired Kobe releases.

The shoe will be available through Nike and select retailers, including Foot Locker. Adult pairs run $150, with grade school sizing also expected at a lower price point. Given the pairing with the Kobe 5, expect plenty of collectors chasing both pairs together on release day.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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