Don Toliver Kicks Off Rollout For New Album "Nitrous" After "Octane's" Success

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Don Toliver Rollout New Album Nitrous Octane
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Don Toliver performs onstage during the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
"Octane" remains one of the biggest hip-hop albums of 2026, and Don Toliver still has a lot of shows left on his tour to drop "Nitrous."

Don Toliver has been a very prolific artist since his blow-up in 2018, and 2026 might be his most significant year yet. Amid the success of this year's Octane, he just began the rollout for his next album, Nitrous.

As caught by Bars on Instagram, Don changed the handle of his alternate IG account from @octanemountain to @activate_nitrous. This falls in line with his "Nitrous - Octane" world tour's title. Not only that, but Toliver also took to his main account's Instagram Story to share the alt page and get fans ready.

"Here we Go," he wrote. "no better time than now."

Speaking of that tour, the Cactus Jack artist has a whole 37-date second leg of it to go on in North America and Europe. It begins in just a couple of days, specifically on Tuesday (August 4) in Sacramento.

So some fans hope Nitrous will come out at some point during this run, which will wrap up on November 24 in London. Maybe that's wishful thinking, but it seems like he's been preparing for this second drop for a long time.

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Don Toliver's Nitrous

What's more is that, according to some speculative fans, Don Toliver may have teased a Nitrous feature. In various social media posts celebrating the success of Octane, he shouted out Drake by quoting his "Ran To Atlanta" collab with Future and Molly Santana, as well as using it as the background music for these IG Story posts. One of them flaunted how Octane remains one of the best-selling rap albums each week, and so does ICEMAN.

Drake and Don Toliver have commercially dominated 2026, so a first-time collaboration this year could make a lot of sense. After all, they are both adept melodic crooners with a lot of versatility, and they have colleagues like Travis Scott in common.

As for a release date for Nitrous, none are in sight at press time. This will follow the high-speed and woozy direction of Don's catalog so far, a trend 2024's Hardstone Psycho crystallized. Hopefully it's an even better project than the one fans have been bumping all throughout this year.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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