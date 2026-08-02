Don Toliver Kicks Off Rollout For New Album "Nitrous" After "Octane's" Success

Don Toliver has been a very prolific artist since his blow-up in 2018, and 2026 might be his most significant year yet. Amid the success of this year's Octane, he just began the rollout for his next album, Nitrous.

As caught by Bars on Instagram, Don changed the handle of his alternate IG account from @octanemountain to @activate_nitrous. This falls in line with his "Nitrous - Octane" world tour's title. Not only that, but Toliver also took to his main account's Instagram Story to share the alt page and get fans ready.

"Here we Go," he wrote. "no better time than now."

Speaking of that tour, the Cactus Jack artist has a whole 37-date second leg of it to go on in North America and Europe. It begins in just a couple of days, specifically on Tuesday (August 4) in Sacramento.

So some fans hope Nitrous will come out at some point during this run, which will wrap up on November 24 in London. Maybe that's wishful thinking, but it seems like he's been preparing for this second drop for a long time.

Don Toliver's Nitrous

What's more is that, according to some speculative fans, Don Toliver may have teased a Nitrous feature. In various social media posts celebrating the success of Octane, he shouted out Drake by quoting his "Ran To Atlanta" collab with Future and Molly Santana, as well as using it as the background music for these IG Story posts. One of them flaunted how Octane remains one of the best-selling rap albums each week, and so does ICEMAN.

Drake and Don Toliver have commercially dominated 2026, so a first-time collaboration this year could make a lot of sense. After all, they are both adept melodic crooners with a lot of versatility, and they have colleagues like Travis Scott in common.