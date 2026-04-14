The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Dodgers" Is Even Better Up Close

Fresh in-hand images of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Dodgers" have surfaced. The shoe looks even sharper up close than expected.

Sole Retriever reports that the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Dodgers" will release in the Fall of 2026.

This drop continues Kobe Bryant's connection to the Dodgers, echoing the Kobe 6 Protro that launched in 2025. That release was a massive hit and a follow-up on the Kobe 5 was only a matter of time.

The upcoming Rush Blue/Wolf Gray/Comet Red style uses a Dodgers blue upper with red baseball seam stitching across the heel panel. The stitching detail runs diagonally across the lateral side, adding a baseball-inspired texture that pops immediately. Bryant's jersey numbers 8 and 24 both appear on the shoe and the number 8 moves to the inside of the tongue.

The insoles feature an image of Kobe Bryant attending a Dodgers game. That personal detail elevates the shoe beyond a simple color tribute. It grounds the release in a real moment from Bryant's life.

Kobe's signature appears in red on the heel, a clean logo against the royal blue backdrop. The Kobe logo sits on the tongue in white. Every detail on this shoe is considered.

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Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Dodgers" Price

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Dodgers" is covered entirely in a rich royal blue, the same shade that defines the Dodgers' iconic uniforms. Red baseball seam stitching also runs diagonally across the heel and lateral panels, adding sharp detail to an otherwise tonal look.

A white Swoosh provides the only major contrast on the lateral side. Also the Kobe signature appears on the heel in red, and baseball stitching is applied to the tongue and the edge of the heel. Further the yellow tongue tag with the number 8 adds a small but meaningful pop.

Kobe's love for Los Angeles runs through every part of this shoe. Finally, the retail price of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Dodgers" will be $200 when they release.