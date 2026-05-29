DJ Akademiks Mocks J. Cole's Streaming Numbers After "The Fall-Off"

Many hip-hop fans believe J. Cole has the best album of the year so far with The Fall-Off, although not everyone agrees. DJ Akademiks is a pretty frequent Cole critic, and he recently argued his streaming numbers in comparison to his peers should remove him from the "Big Three" conversation and disprove the notion that the LP and his artistry were impactful.

As caught by CY Chels on Twitter, Akademiks was reacting to a list of streaming numbers in the United States for rappers for the week ending on May 28. OVO Sound president Mr. Morgan shared the breakdown. It had OVO's Drake at the very top with almost a billion streams, over six times as much as the next MC (NBA YoungBoy with 154.8 million). The names that followed in descending order include Future, Lil Baby, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Don Toliver, Post Malone, LUCKI, Rod Wave, Eminem, and then the Dreamville boss.

DJ Akademiks Clowns J. Cole

"For all the J. Cole d**k-sucking, I don't hear people having these legit conversations," DJ Akademiks expressed regarding J. Cole. "J. Cole does a good first week. He does have a good audience. But J. Cole's audience don't consistently stream his music. [...] J. Cole just dropped an album after Gunna dropped, and after Baby, and after Kendrick, and after Future, and after Rod Wave... J. Cole's not even in the Big Three. Numbers-wise, he ain't in no f***ing Big Three. Get his a** on out of here. He's not even the top three most streamed rapper that last put out an album."

"That's why I see why Kendrick [and Drake] said 'F**k the Big Three,'" Akademiks continued. "Somebody said maybe he don't bot. Have you heard anybody talk about one J. Cole song since his drop? J. Cole's album is the album that sold the most that nobody talks about. They talk more about the Civic than they talk about the album. What the f**k is J. Cole rapping about, then?"

More folks might have issues with J. Cole. After a series of deleted tweets criticizing his bar about him and BET, many Dreamville fans think JID has a bone to pick with his label boss. We'll see if that situation gets any clarity.