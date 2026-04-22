Complex has named J. Cole the hottest rapper in the world, selecting him over Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and more artists for their ranking published on Wednesday. The choice has sparked tons of debate on social media, with many fans recalling how Cole bowed out of a feud with Lamar just two years ago.

As for the ranking's criteria, Complex explained: "This is a list of the hottest rappers not the best... So skill isn’t the determining factor. This is a temperature check on a given rapper’s impact on the scene; we’re judging rappers on the music they put out and its impact, while also considering how anticipated pending new releases are."

In explaining the selection of Cole as the top choice, Complex noted that The Fall-Off debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after moving 280,000 equivalent units. "The long-delayed and highly anticipated Fall-Off stands as one of the most critically acclaimed rap albums of the year and has allowed Cole to own the conversation in the first part of the year," they continued. "To be the hottest rapper in the world right now means you have to control the charts, the algorithm, and capture the attention of an increasingly fickle rap population. J. Cole has done all of that, reminding us why he's still one of the most powerful artists in the world."

Drake's "ICEMAN" Album

With Drake at number two, Complex described his upcoming album, ICEMAN, as "easily the most anticipated album of the year." The move comes after the Toronto rapper finally confirmed the release date on Tuesday. He'll officially be dropping the project on Friday, May 15.