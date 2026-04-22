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hottest rappers
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Complex Declares J. Cole Hottest Rapper In The World Over Drake & Kendrick Lamar
J. Cole is coming off of the success of his seventh studio album, "The Fall-Off," while Drake is still working on "ICEMAN."
By
Cole Blake
April 22, 2026