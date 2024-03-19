Nike Kobe 8 Protro “University Red” Get Exclusive Photos

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro is making a comeback in a vibrant "University Red" colorway, bringing a fresh new look to Kobe Bryant's iconic signature sneaker. With its bold red and white color scheme, the Kobe 8 Protro exudes confidence and style on and off the court. The University Red hue dominates the upper, creating a striking visual impact that commands attention. As a Protro model, the Kobe 8 combines modern performance technology with the classic design elements that make the original silhouette a fan favorite. Every aspect of the shoe is engineered for maximum comfort and performance.

The clean white accents on the Swoosh, tongue, and heel add contrast to the overall design, enhancing the shoe's visual appeal and giving it a timeless look that never goes out of style. Whether you're hitting the hardwood or stepping out in the streets, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "University Red" is sure to make a statement wherever you go. With its sleek design and superior performance features, it's the perfect choice for basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts alike. Get ready to elevate your game and your style with the Nike Kobe 8 Protro in the eye-catching "University Red" colorway.

"University Red" Nike Kobe 8 Protro

The shoes feature a white rubber sole and a red midsole. A red mesh constructs the uppers. A white-stitched Nike Swoosh is on the sides, as well as the Kobe Bryant logo on the tongues. Also, the tongues feature the Kobe logo in white. Finally, the heels also feature the same Kobe logo, again in white.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro “University Red” will be released in the fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

