Jalen Brunson Suits Up In Ultra-Rare Kobe 5 At MSG

Jalen Brunson put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Friday night. The Knicks dismantled the Bulls 136-96 in dominant fashion. Brunson finished with 17 points and 10 assists. He also brought one of the more eye-catching sneakers seen on an NBA floor this season.

Brunson took the floor in an exclusive player edition Nike Kobe 5 that nobody has seen before. The shoe is bright pink, covered in heart graphics, and completely one of a kind.

For a player who has quietly become one of the more interesting footwear choices in the league, this one stands out even by his standards.

Brunson has worn multiple Kobe colorways throughout his career and is a known admirer of the late Laker's legacy. This particular PE takes that appreciation somewhere new. A hot pink Kobe 5 with scattered heart detailing is about as unexpected as it gets from a player of Brunson's profile.

The Kobe 5 is already one of the most beloved basketball silhouettes of the past two decades. Player exclusives built around this shoe carry serious weight among collectors.

Brunson wearing a never-before-seen version in a blowout win at the Garden gives this PE an automatic place in Kobe 5 history. New York is playing great basketball right now. The fits are keeping pace with the wins.

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Jalen Brunson Kobe's

The Jalen Brunson Nike Kobe 5 PE runs in a vibrant hot pink from the upper all the way through the midsole. A white swoosh provides the only real contrast against the bold pink base.

Further, both sides of the shoe are covered in a scattered heart pattern featuring pink, purple, and red hearts of varying sizes. The overall look is playful and unapologetically loud.

The Kobe 5 silhouette is naturally low and streamlined, which makes the pink colorway hit even harder against the court. As a one of one player exclusive, it's very unlikely that this shoe will ever see a retail release.