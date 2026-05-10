Jalen Brunson Wore Unreleased Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Draft Day" PE In Game 3

Jalen Brunson dropped 33 points in Game 3 to put the Knicks up 3-0 against the 76ers and he did it in a Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Draft Day" colorway that hasn't even officially released yet. The timing is almost too perfect.

The "Draft Day" pack is one of the most compelling Kobe concepts Nike has put together in years. The full collection drops June 26th, the 30-year anniversary of the 1996 NBA Draft, and features 13 colorways representing every team that passed on Kobe Bryant before he went 13th overall.

The pair Brunson wore in Game 3 features a clean white leather base with blue Swoosh detailing and subtle team-coded accents. Every shoe in the pack shares the same white foundation, with each team's colors applied to the branding. The left insole stamps the team's draft position number, and tags behind both tongues read "1996 Draft" and "13: K. Bryant."

The 76ers are one of the 13 teams featured in the pack and they held the first overall pick in 1996 and selected Allen Iverson. Brunson wearing a "Draft Day" Kobe against the 76ers adds another layer to an already loaded story.

Brunson has been wearing a different exclusive Kobe colorway in nearly every game this postseason. The "Draft Day" pair might be the most meaningful one yet.

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Jalen Brunson's Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Draft Day"

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Draft Day" pack includes 13 colorways covering every team that bypassed Bryant in the 1996 draft. That includes the Raptors, 76ers, Grizzlies, Bucks, Timberwolves, Celtics, Clippers, Mavericks, Nets, Pacers, Warriors, Cavaliers, and Hornets.

Each pair shares a white leather base with glacier blue base tones. Team-specific accent colors hit the Swoosh outline, signature branding, and insoles. The numbers 8 and 24 appear on the heels of every pair.

An additional Lakers gold colorway breaks from the white formula to represent Kobe's actual team. The full collection drops June 26th on SNKRS and at select retailers for $190 per pair.