Jalen Brunson Wore Unreleased Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Draft Day" PE In Game 3

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers
May 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) catches a pass against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter of game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
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Jalen Brunson scored 33 points in Game 3 wearing an unreleased Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Draft Day" colorway, a pack dropping this summer.

Jalen Brunson dropped 33 points in Game 3 to put the Knicks up 3-0 against the 76ers and he did it in a Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Draft Day" colorway that hasn't even officially released yet. The timing is almost too perfect.

The "Draft Day" pack is one of the most compelling Kobe concepts Nike has put together in years. The full collection drops June 26th, the 30-year anniversary of the 1996 NBA Draft, and features 13 colorways representing every team that passed on Kobe Bryant before he went 13th overall.

The pair Brunson wore in Game 3 features a clean white leather base with blue Swoosh detailing and subtle team-coded accents. Every shoe in the pack shares the same white foundation, with each team's colors applied to the branding. The left insole stamps the team's draft position number, and tags behind both tongues read "1996 Draft" and "13: K. Bryant."

The 76ers are one of the 13 teams featured in the pack and they held the first overall pick in 1996 and selected Allen Iverson. Brunson wearing a "Draft Day" Kobe against the 76ers adds another layer to an already loaded story.

Brunson has been wearing a different exclusive Kobe colorway in nearly every game this postseason. The "Draft Day" pair might be the most meaningful one yet.

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Jalen Brunson's Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Draft Day"

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Draft Day" pack includes 13 colorways covering every team that bypassed Bryant in the 1996 draft. That includes the Raptors, 76ers, Grizzlies, Bucks, Timberwolves, Celtics, Clippers, Mavericks, Nets, Pacers, Warriors, Cavaliers, and Hornets.

Each pair shares a white leather base with glacier blue base tones. Team-specific accent colors hit the Swoosh outline, signature branding, and insoles. The numbers 8 and 24 appear on the heels of every pair.

An additional Lakers gold colorway breaks from the white formula to represent Kobe's actual team. The full collection drops June 26th on SNKRS and at select retailers for $190 per pair.

Read More: Nike Confirms SNKRS App Is Not Going Anywhere

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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