Kobe Bryant's What-If Moment Celebrated With "Draft Day" Colorway Of The Nike Kobe 5 Protro

Not many people know that Kobe almost wasn't a Laker.

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro is set to make waves with its upcoming "Draft Day" colorway. This sneaker pays tribute to a pivotal moment in NBA history when Kobe Bryant was nearly selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1996 NBA Draft. Although the Hornets picked him, a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers soon followed, altering the course of his career and the league forever. The "Draft Day" design features the Hornets' colors of light blue, purple, and white, symbolizing what could have been. This colorway captures the imagination of fans, evoking a sense of nostalgia for the moment when Kobe's future hung in the balance.

The striking visuals are paired with the signature silhouette of the Kobe 5 Protro, known for its sleek lines and performance-focused features. The Protro technology enhances the original design, providing improved cushioning and support for both on and off the court. This makes the sneaker not only stylish but also functional for athletes. With its deep connection to Kobe's legacy and its eye-catching design, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Draft Day" will be a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike.

"Draft Day" Nike Kobe 5 Protro

The sneakers feature a light blue rubber sole paired with a light purple midsole. The uppers feature a light purple material, with a blue and darker purple Nike Swoosh placed on the sides. A more vibrant blue is found on the heels and tongue. Finally, the tongues feature the Mamba logo. Overall, this pair tells an awesome story.