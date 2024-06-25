Jordan Air Ship x Opium Paris "Charlotte Hornets" Release Date Unveiled

This pair blends Parisian style with a sneaker classic.

The Jordan Air Ship is set to release an exciting new collaboration with Opium Paris. This upcoming "Charlotte Hornets" colorway drops on July 6th. Opium Paris, a renowned footwear retailer, has teamed up with Jordan Brand for this special edition. The sneakers feature a clean white base with accents of blue, navy blue, and purple, bringing the "Charlotte Hornets" theme to life. This color scheme pays homage to the iconic basketball team’s colors, adding a vibrant and dynamic look to the classic silhouette. The white leather upper ensures a sleek and timeless appearance, while blue overlays highlight the design.

Purple accents on the heel and collar complete the colorway, tying everything together. The Jordan Air Ship offers excellent comfort and support, with its high-top design providing stability for everyday wear or on the court. The padded collar and tongue add to the comfort, making them ideal for extended wear. This collaboration with Opium Paris marks a significant release. The "Charlotte Hornets" colorway is sure to attract both sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans. Don’t miss out on this stylish and functional pair. Mark your calendars for July and grab a piece of this exclusive collaboration.

“Charlotte Hornets” Opium Paris x Jordan Air Ship

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole paired with a white midsole. The uppers are constructed with a white leather base and dark suede overlays. Dark suede Swooshes on the sides add a subtle touch of color. A purple suede heel tab with light blue Nike Air branding completes the design. Additionally, the tags read "Designed in Charlotte."

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Air Ship x Opium Paris "Charlotte Hornets" is going to drop on July 6th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike