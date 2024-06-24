Drake's NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Love You Forever" Receives 3 New Colorways

The OG colorway will also be restocking this year.

The NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low is making headlines again with the release of three new colorways: Palest Purple, Citron Tint, and Pink Foam. These fresh hues bring a vibrant twist to the classic silhouette, offering fans more ways to express their style. Alongside these new editions, Nike is also restocking the original "Love You Forever" colorway, ensuring that those who missed out before have another chance to grab this coveted sneaker.

This exciting drop continues the successful collaboration between Nike and Drake's NOCTA brand. The NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low maintains its iconic design while incorporating Drake's distinctive flair, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. With its combination of timeless appeal and contemporary style, this release will captivate fans once more. Whether you're drawn to the new colorways or eager to secure the original, the sneaker will be a standout in sneaker culture.

"Love You Forever" Nike Air Force 1 Low x NOCTA

While we don't know what these new colorways will look like yet, we do know what the OG colorway looks like. The sneakers feature a white rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The midsole also features "Love You Forever" imprinted on the sides. White leather constructs the uppers, with the Nike Swoosh and laces both found in white. A silver lace dubrae is present and the heels feature both Nike and NOCTA branding respectively.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the new colorways of the Nike Air Force 1 Low x NOCTA "Love You Forever" are going to be released during the holiday season. Also, the retail price of the pairs will be $165 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Ben Atkinson
