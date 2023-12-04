Drake & Adonis Star In The NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Love You Forever" Campaign

Drake loves his son Adonis, very much. Overall, Adonis is everywhere Drizzy is these days. Whether it be music videos, sporting events, or whatever else. Adonis even has his own song and music video now. At this point, one has to believe that the kid will end up being a huge star sometime in the near future. Even now, he is pretty popular amongst Drake's biggest fans and supporters. However, there are still some who try to make jokes or snide remarks. Regardless, Drizzy is a proud father.

One way in which Drake has shown his love for Adonis is through his NOCTA line with Nike. So far, Adonis has appeared in more than a few ad campaigns. Recently, he got to star alongside his dad, yet again. Except this time around, it was for the new NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Love You Forever." In the ad campaign below, you can find Drake and Adonis getting their hair braided together. Meanwhile, they are both wearing the new iconic kicks.

Drake & Adonis Continue To Kill It

As far as the show is concerned, it is fairly basic. It starts out with an all-white leather base that has "Love You Forever" written on the side. Overall, the shoe looks good and that is what people are going to care about the most. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is an iconic sneaker, and fans are always going to want a pair. Not to mention, the fact that these are NOCTA and are associated with Drake really kicks them up a notch. It is one of those shoes that fans are going to want a pair of immediately.

You can cop them right now over at nocta.com. Be sure to let us know if you will be copping a pair, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

