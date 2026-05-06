Dylan Harper Showcases New Titan 22 x Nike GT Cut In NBA Playoffs

Dylan Harper is one of the best stories of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, and his sneaker game is keeping pace with everything he's doing on the court. For Game 1 of the Spurs' second-round series against the Timberwolves, Harper debuted the Titan 22 x Nike GT Cut.

Harper's mother is Filipino, making him a natural fit to introduce the Titan 22 collaboration on an NBA floor. Titan 22 is the Philippines' most well-known basketball specialty retailer, and Nike has had a long-standing relationship with the brand. Having Harper debut the collab in the playoffs in front of a national audience is a smart move for everyone.

The pack includes three colorways total, retailing for $200 to $210. The pair Harper wore features a black base with iridescent Swoosh, orange collar detail, and gold accents throughout. It's a sharp shoe and it looked great under the lights at San Antonio.

Harper has had an incredible rookie playoffs run already. He was a key contributor in the Spurs' first-round victory over Portland, including a 27-point performance in Game 3 that turned heads league-wide.

The Titan 22 collab dropping right as he faces Ant Edwards and the Timberwolves in Round 2 is perfect timing. The full pack is expected to release during Summer and Fall 2026.

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Dylan Harper Titan 22 x Nike GT Cut

The Titan 22 x Nike GT Cut Pack comes in three colorways. The pair Harper wore in Game 1 runs on a black base with a large iridescent Swoosh stretching across the side panel as the standout detail on the whole shoe.

Orange and gold tones hit the tongue, collar, and heel, with warm accents mixed throughout. A translucent outsole finishes the look underneath.

The second colorway goes white with Star Blue, Chile Red, and Luminous Green hits, while the third takes a softer route in Bleached Aqua with Sport Gold and Glacier Blue accents. All three retail between $200 and $210 when they hit shelves later this year.