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Dylan Harper Showcases New Titan 22 x Nike GT Cut In NBA Playoffs
Dylan Harper debuted the Titan 22 x Nike GT Cut in Game 1 of the Spurs' second-round series, a fitting choice given his Filipino roots.
By
Ben Atkinson
May 06, 2026