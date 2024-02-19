Nike GT Cut Academy “Panda” Drop Details

Introducing the Nike GT Cut Academy, the latest addition to Nike's lineup of high-performance basketball sneakers. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the GT Cut Academy will elevate your game to new heights. Its sleek silhouette and dynamic design make it a standout on and off the court. One of the most anticipated releases of the GT Cut Academy is the upcoming "Panda" colorway. Featuring a clean black and white color scheme inspired by the iconic panda bear, this iteration brings a fresh and stylish look to the court.

Built for speed, agility, and precision, the GT Cut Academy will help you maneuver effortlessly on the court and perform your best. Its responsive cushioning and lightweight construction provide optimal support and comfort, allowing you to perform at your best in every game. Whether you're driving to the hoop or defending against fast breaks, the Nike GT Cut Academy has got you covered. With its versatile design and superior performance, this sneaker is a game-changer for basketball players of all levels. Overall, this pair is a hit with its clean colorway and performance engineering.

"Panda" Nike GT Cut Academy

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a matching white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers, as you may have guessed from the colorway, are constructed from black and white mesh. A black Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides, outlined in white. Further, the tongue features black GT Cut Academy branding and the heels feature 001 branding.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike GT Cut Academy “Panda” is going to drop in Spring 2024. Also, the retail price will be $95 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

