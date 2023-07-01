Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 “Industrial Blue” Release Date

The Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 is a cutting-edge basketball shoe designed for top performance on the court. With its responsive cushioning and lightweight construction, players can move with agility and speed. The shoe’s secure fit and durable materials ensure long-lasting comfort and support during intense games. It’s not one of the most popular Nike models but with its continued colorways and releases, we could see this sneaker on the big show soon.

The Air Zoom GT Cut 2’s traction pattern enhances grip, providing stability for quick cuts and turns. Its sleek design and various color options make it a stylish choice for basketball enthusiasts. The Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 engineers elevate your game and boost your confidence on the hardwood, whether you’re a professional athlete or a recreational player. Overall, it’s a high quality sneaker that is going to hold up, and it’s releasing in a clean colorway.

“Industrial Blue” Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2

The sneakers feature a black, white, and blue rubber sole with a black and white midsole. The upper is made of reactive technology that will no doubt hold up on the court. The upper is made up of blue and gray and the Nike Swoosh is black. The heel features a teal protective tab with an orange Nike logo above it. A Nike technology logo is featured on both tongues in black. Overall, these sneakers are engineered for performance and they are dressed in a clean but colorful colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 “Industrial Blue” is releasing on July 28th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

