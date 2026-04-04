Solebox Honors Virgil Abloh With Creative Air Jordan 1 Raffle

BY Ben Atkinson
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#QatarCreates Public Talk With Virgil Abloh, Samir Bantal, And Rosanne Somerson
DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 04: Virgil Abloh (pictured), Samir Bantal, Director of AMO, the research and design branch of OMA, and Rosanne Somerson, President Emerita of Rhode Island School of Design and Principal of Somerson Studio, participate in a public talk during #QatarCreates on November 4, 2021 at the National Museum of Qatar in Doha. #QatarCreates is a cultural celebration connecting the fields of art, fashion, and design through a diverse program of exhibitions, awards, public talks, and special events, all taking place in the heart of Doha. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Qatar Museums )
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Solebox honored Virgil Abloh's creative legacy by asking fans to sketch their own Air Jordan 1 designs as part of the in-store raffle entry.

Solebox just ran one of the most thoughtful sneaker raffles in recent memory. For their in-store raffle tied to the Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska," the German retailer did something different. Instead of a standard entry form, they asked participants to design their own Air Jordan 1 concept.

The prompt was simple and perfect: "If creativity had no limits, what's your AJ1 design?" Submissions poured in from the community and Solebox highlighted standout designs across their platforms.

The raffle entry form itself doubled as a blank Air Jordan 1 sketch template. People drew directly on it and handed it in with their size selection.

The concept is a genuine tribute to who Virgil was. He once said his hope was for the kid who didn't get the Off-Whites to go to a store, buy a regular pair, head to Lowe's, grab a zip tie and an X-Acto knife, and do their own spin on it.

That spirit of open creative participation defined his entire legacy. Asking sneaker fans to sketch their own concepts before entering a raffle for his shoe is exactly the kind of creative invention Virgil championed.

The submissions shown range from intricate hand-drawn concepts to more straightforward colorway ideas. One features detailed shading with "ABLOH" written on the midsole. This is how you honor a legacy properly.

Read More: Steph Curry Honors LeBron's High School Legacy With His Sneakers

Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska"

The Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska" is a clean, minimal interpretation of Virgil's Off-White design language. The shoe runs in a mostly white and light grey construction with soft blue paneling at the collar and toe.

A blue zip tie replaces the standard red one from the original Off-White Jordan 1. Orange stitching details appear throughout as a subtle callback to Virgil's signature accent color. "AIR" is stamped on the midsole in his iconic quotation mark treatment.

It is a restrained release that feels appropriate for an archive drop honoring one of fashion's most important creative voices.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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