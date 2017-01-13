black history
- Pop CultureKanye West Starts Dialogue About Black Progress With "The Future Month: Controlling Our Narratives"In a discussion with media, moguls, and movemakers, Ye speaks on the direction we should be headed in.By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureMaya Angelou Makes History As First Black Woman Featured On A U.S. QuarterCoins from the American Women Quarters Program have officially begun circulating.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKeke Wyatt Blasts Black People Complaining About Struggles, Claims Biracial OppressionThe R&B singer is facing tremendous backlash after appearing on "The Mahne Tea" where she shared a few unpopular opinions.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentTyler Perry To Be Honored At BET Awards With Ultimate Icon AwardTyler Perry will be honoured for his contributions to Black films. By Aida C.
- MoviesMarvel Offering Free Copies Of "Black Panther" Comics For Black History MonthDigital copies of "Black Panther" comics are up for grabs.By Milca P.
- MoviesViola Davis To Portray First Black Congresswoman In Shirley Chisholm BiopicViola Davis to take on a vital role.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentLeBron James & Octavia Spencer Series About Madam CJ Walker Headed To NetflixSpencer will be playing the legendary entrepreneur. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicPharrell Subtly Responds To Kanye West's Slavery Comments: "Far From A Choice"Pharrell speaks nothing but truth. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentDiddy Spends $21 Million On Kerry James Marshall Painting Depicting Black ExperiencesDiddy is a knowledgeable art collector.By Karlton Jahmal
- LifeKevin Hart Is Creating A “Black Man’s Guide To History” Special For The History ChannelIt's going to focus on positive, untold stories of Black Americans.By hnhh