Oschino Explains Why Dame Dash Deserves More Credit For Kanye West’s Success Than Jay-Z

After JAY-Z seemingly dissed Oschino during his Roots Picnic freestyle, the former State Property rapper hasn’t shied away from responding. Most recently, he sat down for an interview in which he revisited the early days of Ye’s career, when no one really saw his vision. While he’s often considered JAY-Z’s greatest prodigy, the truth is that it was Dame that believed in Ye when no one else did.

“Dame said, ‘My producer’s nasty. You got to hear him.’ Ye was in there making beats and sh*t. Dame said, ‘Spit something.’ He started spitting some sh*t, I’m like, ‘Oh, he nice.’ But Hov wasn’t trying to hear that shit,” he said, explaining how it was Dame that put the Roc-A-Fella chain on Ye’s neck. “Dame see sh*t in people.”

According to Oschino, JAY-Z’s primary issue with Kanye was his visual appearance because it didn’t fit the mould of Roc-A-Fella at the time. “He had velvet shoes on, no socks. Polo shirt with the white collar coming out,” he added, describing that the uniform was baggy clothes and throwback jerseys at that time. “We ain’t understand that. We was really from the streets.”

Still, Oschino explained that despite his fashion sense, the talent was clearly there.

Oschino Explains Kanye’s Frustrations

When asked if Ye felt some type of way about Jay at the time, Oschino explained that the Chicago artist wanted him to be his “big brother.”