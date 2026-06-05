Joe Budden's Cohosts Push Back On His Dislike Of Jay-Z's Drake Diss

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Joe Budden Cohosts Push Back Dislike Jay Z Drake Diss
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z walks on the field before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Joe Budden thought Jay-Z wasted time by dissing Drake, Nicki Minaj, and others during his recent freestyle.

Joe Budden is usually a big fan of Jay-Z, but he's among the hip-hop media titans who weren't that impressed by his Roots Picnic freestyle disses. He believes he had better things to do than diss Drake, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and many others, something his self-titled podcast's cohosts disagreed with.

In a clip caught by JBTV Community on Twitter, Budden expressed how the Drizzy diss bothers him because "we all looked up to [Hov]," making Jay's affirmation that he "never looked up to" the 6ix God more of an agreed-upon assumption than an insult. He found it unnecessary, but Emanny brought up how The Boy rapped about taking the $500K over a dinner with Hov. As such, he believes Jay was defending the notion that people would take the dinner, and Ice posited that there's more to that line.

More specifically, he pointed to Drake surpassing Jay-Z's Billboard record, theorizing that the former was "looking up" at the latter in that specific aspect, whereas the Roc Nation mogul is on another level. "[Drake] cared about the number ones, [Jay-Z's] up ten. I'm still up from where you at," Ice remarked.

On the other hand, Joe Budden took issue with Jay downplaying the OVO mogul's success. But Emanny pointed out how Budden has looked down on podcasters he sees beneath him, such as the Rory and Mal fallout. "I wouldn't do it if I was a billionaire," Joe clapped back.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

Joe Budden's Reaction To Jay-Z

Previously, Joe Budden criticized Jay-Z's freestyle disses because he felt like they were beneath him. As one of the biggest rappers ever with billionaire status, Budden didn't want to see Jay in this more petty and combative position. Also, he pointed out how Hov previously criticized battling in today's culture during his GQ interview, finding this to be a hypocritical change.

Considering the Joe Budden and Drake beef, many JBP fans will likely express surprise at this assessment. But we'll see if there is anything more to this story moving forward. After all, some fans expect a Drizzy response, whereas others think Jay will keep this energy on a new album.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Already Warned Us: 2026 Is All Offense

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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