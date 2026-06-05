Joe Budden's Cohosts Push Back On His Dislike Of Jay-Z's Drake Diss

In a clip caught by JBTV Community on Twitter, Budden expressed how the Drizzy diss bothers him because "we all looked up to [Hov]," making Jay's affirmation that he "never looked up to" the 6ix God more of an agreed-upon assumption than an insult. He found it unnecessary, but Emanny brought up how The Boy rapped about taking the $500K over a dinner with Hov. As such, he believes Jay was defending the notion that people would take the dinner, and Ice posited that there's more to that line.

More specifically, he pointed to Drake surpassing Jay-Z's Billboard record, theorizing that the former was "looking up" at the latter in that specific aspect, whereas the Roc Nation mogul is on another level. "[Drake] cared about the number ones, [Jay-Z's] up ten. I'm still up from where you at," Ice remarked.

On the other hand, Joe Budden took issue with Jay downplaying the OVO mogul's success. But Emanny pointed out how Budden has looked down on podcasters he sees beneath him, such as the Rory and Mal fallout. "I wouldn't do it if I was a billionaire," Joe clapped back.

Joe Budden's Reaction To Jay-Z

Previously, Joe Budden criticized Jay-Z's freestyle disses because he felt like they were beneath him. As one of the biggest rappers ever with billionaire status, Budden didn't want to see Jay in this more petty and combative position. Also, he pointed out how Hov previously criticized battling in today's culture during his GQ interview, finding this to be a hypocritical change.