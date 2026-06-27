DJ Akademiks Believes All Of Drake's Beefs Are Because Of Jay-Z

Drake has more hip-hop beefs to his name than most rappers out there, and it seems like the biggest one on his plate right now is Jay-Z. They traded shots via the new album ICEMAN and Hov's Roots Picnic freestyle, and it's led many folks to look back on their history. DJ Akademiks recently took a step further on his livestream and claimed all of Drizzy's beefs (Meek Mill, Pusha T, and Kendrick Lamar among them) go back to the Roc Nation mogul.

In a clip shared by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, the commentator said Jay has always been on the other side of the 6ix God. While Akademiks didn't explicitly mention all of the Toronto MC's feuds or outright say they are all because of the Brooklyn lyricist, his rant implied he's behind the big ones.

"If you don't know who's on the other side, it's Jay-Z, n***a! The f**k?" he remarked. "It's Jay-Z controlling a whole bunch of n***as. Charlamagne Tha God, Kendrick, Pusha T. I don't know if y'all realize... I got to keep it a bean with y'all. It's always been Drake and Jay-Z. The other n***as are underneath. This is like finally fighting the final boss. Kendrick, that was... You'll even hear some of these guys admit, 'Yeah, Jay-Z been telling n***as what to respond to, what not.' So it's always been Drake and Jay-Z. Kendrick? Pawn. Pusha T? Pawn. Meek? Come on. He not even on the chessboard. He's just there. Everything falls under Jay-Z. We got Drake and Jay-Z. That's it."

Why Did Jay-Z Diss Drake?

Jay-Z's disses toward Drake emerged after many ICEMAN cuts contained Hov disses, specifically tracks like "Janice STFU" and "Whisper My Name." It followed years and years of competitive tensions, momentary reconciliations, hyped collaborations, and a whole lot of shade.

As for other Drake beefs like Kanye West, the recent flare-up with Sauce Walka, and issues with Pharrell, they don't all explicitly have Jay in the orbit. But there's room for interpretation. In any case, fans and media figures alike are wondering if there will be another chapter to this contentious saga.