Drake’s “ICEMAN” Scores Fourth Week At #1 On Billboard 200

BY Aron A.
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Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
"ICEMAN" season continues.

Drake’s not budging from the top any time soon. While everyone attempted to take him out of the game in 2024, his comeback has proven that, if anything, Drake will remain the king of the charts. That’s obviously the case with the release of ICEMAN. Accompanied by two additional projects, ICEMAN debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 while HABIBTI followed at #2, and MAID OF HONOUR at #3. It made Drake the first artist to ever debut three projects at the top 3 spots on the Billboard 200 in the history of the chart. 

Although the latter projects have slipped from the top of the charts, ICEMAN still reigns supreme. Per Chartdata, the album moved an impressive 133K in its fourth week, ensuring its position at #1. This now makes ICEMAN the longest-running #1 album of 2026. 

It shouldn’t be that much of a surprise, though, as numerous songs from the album have had the internet in a chokehold. “Janice STFU” has also had an impressive run on the Billboard charts at #1. The virality of “Shabang” will likely see the song surge up the charts over the course of the summer.

Read More: The 10 Best Air Jordans for Drake’s "ICEMAN" Era, Ranked

Drake Films New Music Video In Turks & Caicos

Although Drake unloaded ICEMAN with over a dozen new music videos to accompany its release, the rapper is still hard at work. Most recently, footage of Drizzy in Turks & Caicos surfaced, and it appears that he’s shooting a new video for “New Bestie.” Stunna Sandy, who appears on MAID OF HONOUR highlight “Outside Tweaking,” also joined Drake in Turks.

Could ICEMAN continue its streak at #1 on the Billboard 200? Only time will tell, but all things considered, Drake’s latest album is clearly having the type of run that will ensure it stands high on year-end lists this year. 

Read More: Is That A World Tour Or Your Girl's Tour? A$AP Rocky Turned The "Don't Be Dumb" Tour Into The Concert Of The Summer

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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