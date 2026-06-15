Drake’s “ICEMAN” Scores Fourth Week At #1 On Billboard 200

Drake’s not budging from the top any time soon. While everyone attempted to take him out of the game in 2024, his comeback has proven that, if anything, Drake will remain the king of the charts. That’s obviously the case with the release of ICEMAN. Accompanied by two additional projects, ICEMAN debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 while HABIBTI followed at #2, and MAID OF HONOUR at #3. It made Drake the first artist to ever debut three projects at the top 3 spots on the Billboard 200 in the history of the chart.

Although the latter projects have slipped from the top of the charts, ICEMAN still reigns supreme. Per Chartdata, the album moved an impressive 133K in its fourth week, ensuring its position at #1. This now makes ICEMAN the longest-running #1 album of 2026.

It shouldn’t be that much of a surprise, though, as numerous songs from the album have had the internet in a chokehold. “Janice STFU” has also had an impressive run on the Billboard charts at #1. The virality of “Shabang” will likely see the song surge up the charts over the course of the summer.

Drake Films New Music Video In Turks & Caicos

Although Drake unloaded ICEMAN with over a dozen new music videos to accompany its release, the rapper is still hard at work. Most recently, footage of Drizzy in Turks & Caicos surfaced, and it appears that he’s shooting a new video for “New Bestie.” Stunna Sandy, who appears on MAID OF HONOUR highlight “Outside Tweaking,” also joined Drake in Turks.