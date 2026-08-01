Victor Wembanyama’s Nike Logo Officially Unveiled

Victor Wembanyama has a brand new Nike logo, and it's a bigger deal than it might look at first glance. Nike revealed it through a cinematic video showing a supernova exploding into a pulsar, one that slowly forms Wembanyama's initials. The final design shows a sharp "V" stacked directly over a "W."

This new mark replaces the alien graphic Nike had used to represent him since his rookie year. That original logo leaned into his "Alien" nickname, built around his otherworldly length and skillset. It quickly became a fan favorite, with players like Devin Booker even calling it the best logo in sports. Further, retiring it wasn't a small decision.

The timing lines up with something even bigger. Wembanyama has signed a new long-term extension with Nike, one that includes his first true signature shoe. He originally joined Nike back in 2022 while still playing in France, and that deal was set to expire this September. Nike made sure that never became an issue.

With Wembanyama already established as a Finals starter, an MVP finalist, and Defensive Player of the Year, locking him in long-term was never really optional for Nike.

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Victor Wembanyama’s Nike Logo

Alongside the new logo, Nike confirmed the Wemby 1 is officially coming. It marks Wembanyama's first true signature sneaker, following several player-exclusive colorways on Nike's Greater Than line. He's worn the GT Hustle 2, GT Hustle 3, and GT Cut 4 throughout his first three seasons, racking up nine total PE colorways along the way.

No release date or design details have been shared yet for the Wemby 1 itself. Nike typically reveals signature deals well over a year before the actual shoe drops, so fans may be waiting a while.