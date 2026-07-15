Nike Atelier Unveils New Collection With Victor Wembanyama

Nike Atelier has released its second collection built around a French athlete this year. This time, the brand teamed up with NBA star Victor Wembanyama. The collection includes a jacket, a rugby-style shirt, and an extra-long pair of pants.

Each piece draws on French National Team imagery, tying into World Cup anticipation. Wembanyama, who plays for the San Antonio Spurs, stands at staggering 7 feet 4 inches tall. He needs custom-tailored clothing because standard sizing rarely fits him.

The signature piece in this collection is a soccer boot called the Total 90. Nike based the design on the original Total 90 Laser III from the 2000s. That earlier boot was worn by players like Wayne Rooney and Fernando Torres.

Wembanyama's version comes in off-white leather with a folded tongue and clean detailing. A Nike Atelier logo replaces the usual soccer boot branding. Pre-orders for the Total 90 open on July 20th. Nike has not confirmed whether the shoe works as a lifestyle sneaker or a true soccer boot.

Wembanyama said his lifestyle shapes his approach to clothing. He also said comfort matters most to him. The collection reflects Nike's growing use of the Atelier platform for individual athletes. It also shows how Wembanyama's global profile continues to expand off the basketball court.

Nike Atelier x Victor Wembanyama

Nike Atelier built this project around Wembanyama's unusual proportions and international profile. The French national team imagery appears on the jacket, shirt, and boot detailing.

Nike Atelier previously worked with Desire Doué on a Mercurial-based collection using similar premium materials. Wembanyama's Total 90 boot keeps the silhouette recognizable while simplifying the paneling found on the original.