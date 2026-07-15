Yung Miami Pulls Out Of Bossman Dlow's Motion Party Tour

A summer run built around motion has hit an unexpected stop. BossMan Dlow announced that his Motion Party Tour is being put on pause following what he described as a "last-minute departure by Yung Miami," leaving fans with questions about the remaining dates and the reasons for the sudden change.
"Due to an unexpected, last-minute departure by Yung Miami, we are postponing The Motion Party Tour," Dlow wrote on Instagram. "We will share updates regarding rescheduled dates as soon as possible."
The 25-city tour was scheduled to run from July 16 through Aug. 29, bringing Dlow and Yung Miami to cities across the country, with Bally Baby also attached to the trek. The pairing made sense for two Florida artists enjoying very different moments in their careers. BossMan Dlow has continued riding the momentum of his mainstream breakthrough, while Miami entered the summer with the highest-charting solo Hot 100 hit of her career.
Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?
Yung Miami Has Been Riding High On "Spend Dat" Success
"Spend Dat" has kept Yung Miami sitting pretty in recent months. The song debuted at No. 66 on the Billboard Hot 100 and quickly became a favorite, but its success has arrived alongside a steady stream of criticism. Lyrics centered on boosting and spending someone else's money, coupled with a social media challenge built around the record, have led to debates over whether Miami is glamorizing theft. The controversy grew after Bellevue police reportedly identified a TikTok set to "Spend Dat" as a significant clue in a retail-theft case. Neither Miami nor the song was accused of involvement in the alleged crime.
The criticism has also reopened a familiar argument about what audiences expect from rappers and their lyrics. Miami's defenders have pointed to Hip Hop's long history of artists writing about drug dealing, robbery, violence, and other illegal activity, whether autobiographical, fictional, or exaggerated. From their perspective, the outrage surrounding "Spend Dat" applies a level of scrutiny to Miami that Rap music hasn't always demanded from artists whose records explored similar themes. The debate hasn't stopped the song from becoming a success, which makes her abrupt exit from the tour especially noticeable.
Moreover, BossMan Dlow has not shared additional details about Yung Miami's departure or how long the pause will last. With some ticketing pages still listing Miami while other dates carry postponement notices, the status of the remaining Motion Party Tour shows and her continued involvement remain unclear.