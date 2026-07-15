Yung Miami Pulls Out Of Bossman Dlow's Motion Party Tour

Bossman Dlow made the announcement today (July 14), promising fans that he'll have an update about rescheduled dates soon.

The criticism has also reopened a familiar argument about what audiences expect from rappers and their lyrics. Miami's defenders have pointed to Hip Hop's long history of artists writing about drug dealing, robbery, violence, and other illegal activity, whether autobiographical, fictional, or exaggerated. From their perspective, the outrage surrounding "Spend Dat" applies a level of scrutiny to Miami that Rap music hasn't always demanded from artists whose records explored similar themes. The debate hasn't stopped the song from becoming a success, which makes her abrupt exit from the tour especially noticeable.

"Spend Dat" has kept Yung Miami sitting pretty in recent months. The song debuted at No. 66 on the Billboard Hot 100 and quickly became a favorite, but its success has arrived alongside a steady stream of criticism . Lyrics centered on boosting and spending someone else's money, coupled with a social media challenge built around the record, have led to debates over whether Miami is glamorizing theft. The controversy grew after Bellevue police reportedly identified a TikTok set to "Spend Dat" as a significant clue in a retail-theft case . Neither Miami nor the song was accused of involvement in the alleged crime.

The 25-city tour was scheduled to run from July 16 through Aug. 29, bringing Dlow and Yung Miami to cities across the country, with Bally Baby also attached to the trek. The pairing made sense for two Florida artists enjoying very different moments in their careers. BossMan Dlow has continued riding the momentum of his mainstream breakthrough, while Miami entered the summer with the highest-charting solo Hot 100 hit of her career.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.