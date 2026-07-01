India.Arie Clears The Air After Yung Miami "Spend Dat" Controversy

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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India Arie Clears Air Yung Miami Spend Dat Controversy
Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; India.Arie performs I Am Light during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
India.Arie clarified her critical comments about Yung Miami's song "Spend Dat," stating she never called for a boycott against the song.

"Spend Dat" has been a big hit for Yung Miami this year, although some folks don't like its message. India.Arie recently took to Threads to criticize the song after the former City Girl's standing ovation at the 2026 BET Awards, but quickly clarified her stance once folks took it the wrong way.

As caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, the singer employed multiple social media platforms to make her points. It started with some Threads messages responding to calls for boycotts of "Spend Dat." In them, she spoke about how folks easily become influenced by other media and how the wider acceptance of the track is a "bigger problem" indicating "not everybody wants to get free."

"FOR CLARITY!!" I did not say that I think anyone needs to boycott this song," India wrote on her Instagram Story. "I said it is a sign of where we are as a culture that this song has been accepted so widely. And ... THATS FACTS. I THINK - people should do whatever they WANT TO DO. you do what you wanna do. I'll do what I wanna do. And that's that. MEANWHILE I also said, that the way we are embracing the song says a lot about where we are as a culture. which ... IS JUST FACTS."

She also shared a response to an IG user in her DMs calling her selective amid many other debates with folks online.

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Yung Miami's "Spend Dat"

Elsewhere, Yung Miami's "Spend Dat" is still going viral. In fact, a woman who participated in the track's viral Internet challenge actually got a rude awakening when police used the video to track her down for retail theft.

There are still a lot of debates about the song, but it continues to do well. In any case, this goes to show how negative discussions of media are just as important to their proliferation as positive ones. All in all, Miami is probably happy with the attention, despite the critics.

India.Arie's made similar comments before about artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Janelle Monáe. In the past, she has also defended them against social media scrutiny.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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