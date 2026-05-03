Spend Dat – Song by Yung Miami

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Former City Girl Yung Miami is always dropping new heat for the club, and her new single "Spend Dat" is no different.

Yung Miami is getting ready to drop a new album soon, which she promised will be skip-less bangers for a great night out. Her new single "Spend Dat" is a bit of a slow-burner when it comes to the pace, but a nasal yet infectious chorus makes it hit in a club setting. Instrumentally, its sultry vibe has some soulful guitar licks, soft piano chords, and a simple, bouncy percussion pattern to thank. As far as Caresha's performance, she comes off as confident as ever with smooth flows and some confrontational bars. Hopefully Yung Miami's upcoming album adds more fiery punch to the mix, but not at the expense of intoxicating and easy-riding jams like "Spend Dat."

Release Date: April 24, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Spend Dat

Where all my b***hes getting money like they n***as?
Put it up in case the feds come and get them,
Got they own, don't do it for the plot,
Bad-a** b***h, make a n***a cop and block

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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