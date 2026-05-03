Spend Dat – Song by Yung Miami

Yung Miami is getting ready to drop a new album soon, which she promised will be skip-less bangers for a great night out. Her new single "Spend Dat" is a bit of a slow-burner when it comes to the pace, but a nasal yet infectious chorus makes it hit in a club setting. Instrumentally, its sultry vibe has some soulful guitar licks, soft piano chords, and a simple, bouncy percussion pattern to thank. As far as Caresha's performance, she comes off as confident as ever with smooth flows and some confrontational bars. Hopefully Yung Miami's upcoming album adds more fiery punch to the mix, but not at the expense of intoxicating and easy-riding jams like "Spend Dat."
Release Date: April 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Spend Dat
Where all my b***hes getting money like they n***as?
Put it up in case the feds come and get them,
Got they own, don't do it for the plot,
Bad-a** b***h, make a n***a cop and block