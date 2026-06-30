Yung Miami's 'Spend Dat' Challenge Leads To Woman's Arrest

BY Erika Marie
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BETX Main Stage - Day 2
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Yung Miami performs onstage during BETX Main Stage presented by Hyundai during the 2026 BET Experience Fan Fest at The Beehive on June 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)
Police say a social media video featuring Yung Miami's "Spend Dat" challenge helped investigators build an organized retail theft case.

Social media has become one of law enforcement's most useful investigative tools. Prosecutors say it played a key role in the latest case involving a woman accused of carrying out a string of organized retail thefts across Washington. Investigators allege videos and photos posted online helped connect Janeice Downs to the theft of luxury handbags just days after the crime was reported, with one clip featuring Yung Miami's viral "Spend Dat" challenge drawing particular attention.

Read More: Yung Miami Receives Huge Standing Ovation At The BET Awards As Crowd Sings "Spend Dat"

According to Fox 13 News, Downs was arrested June 12 after Bellevue, Washington, detectives linked her to the alleged theft of two Louis Vuitton handbags worth more than $7,000 from a Nordstrom store in downtown Seattle. Authorities say surveillance footage captured two women working together to distract a sales associate before leaving with the merchandise.

Detectives also allege Downs later shared images of the handbags on Instagram, while a TikTok video posted the following day showed her mother, Janeice Wiley, holding purses investigators believe were stolen as Yung Miami's "Spend Dat" played in the background.

The allegations come only months after Downs was released from prison following a previous conviction connected to an organized retail theft ring that targeted Lululemon stores. Prosecutors say she and Wiley were previously accused of stealing more than $500,000 worth of merchandise before Downs pleaded guilty to multiple organized retail theft charges. Investigators now allege that the latest case reflects a pattern, with Downs once again facing organized retail theft charges as the prosecution proceeds.

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Comments 0