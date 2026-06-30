Yung Miami's 'Spend Dat' Challenge Leads To Woman's Arrest

Social media has become one of law enforcement's most useful investigative tools. Prosecutors say it played a key role in the latest case involving a woman accused of carrying out a string of organized retail thefts across Washington. Investigators allege videos and photos posted online helped connect Janeice Downs to the theft of luxury handbags just days after the crime was reported, with one clip featuring Yung Miami's viral "Spend Dat" challenge drawing particular attention.
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According to Fox 13 News, Downs was arrested June 12 after Bellevue, Washington, detectives linked her to the alleged theft of two Louis Vuitton handbags worth more than $7,000 from a Nordstrom store in downtown Seattle. Authorities say surveillance footage captured two women working together to distract a sales associate before leaving with the merchandise.
Detectives also allege Downs later shared images of the handbags on Instagram, while a TikTok video posted the following day showed her mother, Janeice Wiley, holding purses investigators believe were stolen as Yung Miami's "Spend Dat" played in the background.
The allegations come only months after Downs was released from prison following a previous conviction connected to an organized retail theft ring that targeted Lululemon stores. Prosecutors say she and Wiley were previously accused of stealing more than $500,000 worth of merchandise before Downs pleaded guilty to multiple organized retail theft charges. Investigators now allege that the latest case reflects a pattern, with Downs once again facing organized retail theft charges as the prosecution proceeds.