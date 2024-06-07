2,800 Boxes Of Lego Seized In California Theft Ring Bust: What We Know

Two individuals, Richard Siegel, 71, and Blanca Gudino, 39, were arrested in connection with the thefts.

In a dramatic bust, California authorities have uncovered a massive organized retail theft operation involving thousands of dollars' worth of LEGO toys, KTLA reports. Two individuals, Richard Siegel, 71, and Blanca Gudino, 39, were arrested in connection with the LEGO thefts. The investigation was initiated in December 2023 after a series of thefts at a Target store in San Pedro. Loss prevention workers identified Gudino as the suspect, and subsequent surveillance led to a significant discovery at Siegel's residence in Long Beach. However, the Los Angeles Police Department is continuing its investigation into the theft ring, which highlights the growing issue of organized retail theft in the region.

The Investigation Unfolds

The case began to unravel in December 2023 when detectives were alerted to a series of thefts at a Target store on North Gaffey Street in San Pedro. Loss prevention workers at the store identified Blanca Gudino as the primary suspect involved in the thefts. By June 4, 2024, police had tracked Gudino's activities, witnessing her allegedly stealing LEGO products from Target stores in Torrance and Lakewood. The investigation revealed that she would then deliver the stolen merchandise to Richard Siegel's home in Long Beach.

The Bust

On June 5, 2024, police executed a search warrant at Siegel's residence. There, they discovered over 2,800 boxes of stolen LEGO sets. Moreover, photographs from the scene showed rows upon rows of LEGO boxes neatly stored on shelves. The living room almost looked like a warehouse-like space. The cache included collector’s items and high-value sets, with individual retail values ranging from $20 to over $1,000. Among the stolen items were coveted sets from popular themes such as Star Wars, Ninjago, Harry Potter, Technic, LEGO Architecture, Marvel, Minecraft, and various special pop-culture editions. Furthermore, pne notable item was a demo set housed in plexiglass, typically used for store displays.

The Operation

While searching Siegel's home, officers noticed potential buyers arriving, attracted by online advertisements posted by Siegel. This activity suggested that Siegel had been running an operation to sell the stolen LEGO sets. The suspects were subsequently arrested: Siegel on charges of organized retail theft, and Gudino for grand theft. The LAPD has stated that the incidents are still under investigation. They are currently working to determine the full extent of the theft ring and its operations.

Broader Implications

This bust is not an isolated incident. It follows a series of similar thefts targeting Bricks & Minifigs stores throughout Southern California. In these cases, thieves smashed their way into multiple stores, escaping with approximately $100,000 worth of LEGO products. The recent arrests and discoveries underscore a troubling trend in organized retail theft. There's certainly significant implications for retailers and law enforcement agencies alike.

The LAPD's investigation into the theft ring is ongoing. As authorities piece together the details of the operation, the case highlights the sophisticated methods employed by organized retail theft rings. Retailers are urged to increase vigilance and enhance security measures to combat such thefts. Meanwhile, the public is reminded of the importance of reporting suspicious activities to help law enforcement efforts.