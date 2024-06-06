Pharrell Williams Taps Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z & Snoop Dogg For "Piece By Piece": What We Know About His Lego Movie

With appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg and more, Pharrell's upcoming movie "Piece By Piece" is on pace to become a hip-hop classic.

Pharrell Williams is tackling his life story via LEGO animation. The musician and producer, 51, lends his voice to the new film Piece By Piece, which debuted its first trailer on Thursday, June 6. Described as a "unique cinematic experience," the movie, directed by Oscar-winner Morgan Neville, delves into a vibrant journey through the life of cultural icon Pharrell Williams. The synopsis teases a story told through LEGO animation, celebrating the evolution of one of music's most innovative minds. The star-studded cast includes Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, and Busta Rhymes.

Pharrell's Vision Brought To Life

When the project was announced in January, Pharrell expressed his excitement in a statement. "When I had this crazy vision to tell this story through LEGO bricks, I couldn’t have imagined a better partner than [director] Morgan. He is a legend," said Williams, per PEOPLE. The collaboration promises a groundbreaking cinematic experience that blends Neville’s acclaimed directorial skills with Pharrell's innovative storytelling.

Pharrell added that he felt "honored to share this with the world and bring people into my universe." His enthusiasm is palpable, as he aims to showcase his journey in a format that encourages creativity and imagination. The idea of using LEGO bricks as a medium reflects Pharrell's playful yet profound approach to art and life.

A Star-Studded Cast

Piece By Piece boasts an impressive lineup of voices from the music industry. Alongside Pharrell, the film features Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, and Busta Rhymes. Each artist brings their unique flair to the project, enhancing the film’s dynamic narrative. This diverse cast ensures a rich, multifaceted exploration of Pharrell's life and career. The inclusion of these big names highlights the significance of Pharrell's influence across the music industry. Their participation not only adds star power but also deepens the film's connection to the cultural landscape that Pharrell has helped shape.

The Creative Team Behind The Film

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 13: Director Morgan Neville attends day four of Ebertfest on April 13, 2019 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Roger Ebert's Film Festival)

Williams and his creative collective i am OTHER teamed up with director Morgan Neville’s company Tremolo Productions, the LEGO Group, Focus Features, Pure Imagination Studios, and creator platform Tongal to bring Piece By Piece to life. This collaboration combines expertise from various creative fields, promising a high-quality production that pushes the boundaries of animated filmmaking.

Neville, known for his Oscar-winning documentary 20 Feet From Stardom, brings a wealth of experience and a unique storytelling perspective to the project. His involvement ensures that Piece By Piece will not only be visually stunning but also emotionally resonant.

An Ode To Imagination

Pharrell's choice to use LEGO animation is a nod to his lifelong love for creativity and innovation. "Building with LEGO bricks encourages us to follow our imagination … who would’ve thought that playing with these toys as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life," Williams said. He sees the film as proof that anyone can turn their passions into reality, regardless of where they start.