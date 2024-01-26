Pharrell Williams Announces Film About His Life Made With Legos

Pharrell Williams is about as versatile of a creative force as anybody. It's rare that any celebrity has the reach and scope of ambition that he does and it extends to numerous different mediums. He's obviously made is musically in a variety of lanes. After getting his start as a producer in The Neptunes he's also released music of his own both as a solo artist and with his band N.E.R.D. But his reach also extends into the world of fashion. Following the tragic death of Virgil Abloh, Pharrell was named head of menswear at Louis Vuitton. His reach has also extended into film. He's made a number of songs that appear on film soundtracks and even composed a few entire scores for movies. That's in addition to cameo appearances and voice roles he's made.

But now he's reaching into the world of film in a brand new way. Earlier today Pharrell announced a new movie telling the story of his life using Lego. The film is called Piece By Piece and promises “an unparalleled motion picture experience that captures the magic and brilliance of Pharrell Williams’ creative genius, one Lego brick at a time.” The film will be directed by Morgan Neville whose handled critically acclaimed documentaries like 20 Feet From Stardom and Won't You Be My Neighbor?. It's is due out in October of this year. Check out the poster for the movie below.

Pharrell's Lego Life Story

Pharrel has had a pretty busy 2024 so far. This past week he put on yet another Louis Vuitton runway show for Paris Fashion Week. During the show, he played an unreleased song featuring Miley Cyrus and Pusha T even flexed his runway game by walking in the show as a model. He's been bringing musical elements to nearly all of his events since taking over the position.

Pharrell has also stayed busy musically. He teamed up with folk band Mumford And Sons for the song "Good People" earlier this month. What do you think of Pharrell releasing a movie telling the story of his life with Legos? Do you think you'll watch the film when it drops? Let us know in the comment section below.

