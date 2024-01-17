Pharrell Williams Assists Mumford & Sons With Radio Ready Anthem "Good People"

Pharrell Willaims is one of the great creative minds in the music industry period. He is so effortlessly able to crossover between hip-hop and R&B. But, also do not forget the man knows how to craft a worldwide global pop phenomenon. He did just that with his most loathed hit "Happy." It was everywhere. Weddings, the radio, family parties, movies, commercials, you name it, you could not avoid it.

It feels like it has been quite a while since Pharrell stepped foot into that lane. That is until just hours ago. He and the alternative band Mumford & Sons have been buddies for years but, they have not made music together. That all changed when they dropped "Good People."

Listen To "Good People" By Mumford & Sons And Pharrell Williams

According to The X 105.9, this is Mumford & Sons' first single in five years. As we mentioned, Pharrell and the collective have been close, and have been for about ten years. They have always had "mutual admiration and respect" for each other, which is great to see. Pharrell has production credits as well as some background vocals, but they complement the goal of the song. It has an inspirational message that solid people are finally getting the credit they deserve for being good human beings.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new track, "Good People," by Mumford & Sons and Pharrell Williams? Is this going to be one of the biggest hits of the year for any genre, why or why not? Do you need more material from them in the future? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Pharrell Williams. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

And I'm done being tired, so right now I'm inspired

(Welcome to the revelation)

I was once underwater and now I'm on fire

(Welcome to the revelation, jump)

And I feel it in the air that Mother Earth ain't steady

Feel so alive even though times are deadly

