How studios are you? N.E.R.D. is an acronym for No One Ever Really Dies, as well as the name of this Virginia Beach hip-hop, R&B, funk and rock fusion trio, which consists of members Pharrell, Shay Haley and Chad Hugo, whose singles "She Wants To Move", "Rock Star" and "Everyone Nose" you'll most likely recognize. Throughout their intermittent career, they've released four studio albums, having collaborated and/or toured with Nelly Furtado, Lee Harvey, Vita, Daft Punk, Mark Hoppus, Santigold, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Rihanna, Lupe Fiasco and more. The last we heard of them was the October 2010 cut "Ride That Thang", which featured Fam-Lay on the assist. Stay tuned for updates on their career as a unit.