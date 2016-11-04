lego
- MusicPharrell Williams Announces Film About His Life Made With LegosThe film is slated for release in October.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsLil Yachty Assists Faye Webster On New Single & Music Video "Lego Ring": StreamThe new collaboration will appear on the Atlanta singer and songwriter's forthcoming fifth full-length project, "Underdressed at the Symphony."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Gets Fan-Made Lego Video Game Inspired By "College Dropout"Ye got the blocky treatment.By Ben Mock
- Pop Culture"Wakanda Forever" LEGO Set Spoils Marvel's New Black PantherThe sequel to Marvel's "Black Panther," releasing this November, has big shoes to fill for its protagonist.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SneakersLEGO x Adidas UltraBoost DNA "Color Pack" Unveiled: PhotosFour new colorways of the latest LEGO x Adidas UltraBoost collab are dropping soon.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAdidas UltraBoost 4.0 Receives Customizable LEGO CollabThe Adidas x LEGO collabs continue to hit the market.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Flexes Insane LEGO Replica Of His Sprawling ManorDrake flexes a stunningly intricate replica of his sprawling Toronto estate, constructed with painstaking precision entirely out of LEGO. By Mitch Findlay
- SneakersLEGO x Adidas ZX 8000 Officially Unveiled: PhotosLEGO and Adidas are coming through with a colorful new sneaker.By Alexander Cole
- TVSteve Harvey Reams Out Rob Gronkowski For Destroying His LEGO Bust In NYE SpecialHe was not please to see his LEGO self get spiked.By Lynn S.
- MusicEminem Unleashes New "Slim Shady LP" Merch CapsuleCelebrate twenty years of Slim Shady. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsKawhi Leonard's Iconic Buzzer-Beater Gets Recreated With Lego: WatchFans are getting creating with Leonard's highlight of the year.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentLEGO Goes Hard With New "Stranger Things" Upside-Down SetLego brings "The Upside Down" to a literal place. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietySnoop Dogg Offers To Build The Border Wall For Donald Trump... With LegosSnoop Dogg is all for the border wall but only under one condition.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Avengers: End Game" Lego Leak Reveals Captain America's Quantum Realm SuitToys always have the spoilers. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDonald Glover Accidentally Breaks Lego Lando Figurine On "The Late Show"Glover's character in "Solo" is given the miniature figurine treatment. By David Saric
- EntertainmentDonald Glover Gets First Lego Creation For "Solo: A Star Wars Story"You've definitely hit a major milestone with you get made into a Lego character. By Chantilly Post
- Original Content10 Best Superhero Video Games Of All TimeFrom 'Arkham City' to 'Spider-Man 2', these are the greatest superhero games ever. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsWatch Michael Cera Slay As Robin In New "Lego Batman" TrailerMichael Cera makes us happy as the voice of Robin in the new trailer for "The Lego Batman Movie."By hnhh