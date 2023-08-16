Kanye West Gets Fan-Made Lego Video Game Inspired By “College Dropout”

The official Lego video games were once some of the most popular series on the market. The franchise, made by Traveller’s Tales, dropped players into lovingly crafted Lego versions of their favorite media properties. Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, and Indiana Jones were just some of the massively popular IPs that got the Lego treatment.

Meanwhile, The College Dropout is a seminal Kanye West album. The rapper’s debut, it released in 2004 and helped launch West’s rap career after many successful years as a producer. Peaking at #2 in the US, it would be followed by Late Registration a year later. West would conclude his “college” trilogy with Graduation in 2007. Now some enterprising fans have combined their love of Lego and Kanye into a video game.

College Brickout Drops As A Limited Release

Developed by Lego content creators TheCanvasDon and CrushMyEx, College Brickout is a limited-release video game that lets you take control of an early-career Kanye West. From the brief footage shown, you traverse a Lego college campus, collecting parts and presumably completing missions. The project is a testament to fan creativity and deep respect for Kanye’s early work. The project is made to order and will be available as a physical or downloadable limited release. The playtime and extent of the game is at this time unknown. Furthermore, Kanye has not seemingly commented on the game at this time either.

The College Brickout game! Limited amount dropping this Friday! Made by @thecanvasdon and @crushmyex. Includes case, CD, and a downloadable game file. Available for Windows and Mac. LEGO®” is a trademark of the LEGO Groups of companies. The LEGO Group does not sponsor, authorise or endorse this website nor any of the customised/modified products or sets shown on it nor does it accept responsibility in any way, shape or form for any unforeseen and/or adverse consequences following from such customisation/modification,” Don wrote on Instagram.

