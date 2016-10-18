college dropout
- MusicKanye West Gets Fan-Made Lego Video Game Inspired By "College Dropout"Ye got the blocky treatment.ByBen Mock1.6K Views
- Original ContentKanye West's "College Dropout" Songs Ranked, Best to WorstIt's arguably one of the greatest hip hop albums of all time, and we're ranking all the songs on Ye's celebrated record.ByWyatt Westlake9.0K Views
- Pop CultureKanye West Sues Australian Eatery College Dropout Burgers: ReportThe owner trolled Ye after being served a cease and desist.ByErika Marie1259 Views
- Pop CultureKanye West Trolled By Owner Of "College Dropout Burgers" Following Cease & DesistYe reportedly put a stop to a Australian restaurant that stole his artwork from his debut album, and now the owner is crying out for attention from the mogul.ByErika Marie8.8K Views
- MusicWill.i.am Explains To Talib Kweli Why He Was "Hurt" By Kanye West's "Drink Champs" DissesKweli took a hit after West mentioned him during the interview, and the Black Eyed Peas hitmaker shared his take on "Get Em High."ByErika Marie19.6K Views
- NumbersKanye West "College Dropout" Projected To Sell 20K Copies This WeekThe album has been out for 18 years but it was one of the highest-selling albums of the week.ByAlex Zidel15.8K Views
- Music"College Dropout Burgers" Restaurant Has Kanye West Fans Both Excited & ConfusedThe rapper doesn't seem to own the restaurant that uses imagery from his classic debut studio album, "College Dropout."ByErika Marie6.4K Views
- Pop CultureKanye's College Dropout Bear Priced At $1 Million By OwnerEric Arginsky has had the costume for over 15 years.ByThomas Galindo7.3K Views
- MusicBaker Mayfield Drops Hilarious Kanye References In Postgame Press ConferenceMayfield cracked a couple Kanye jokes after leading the Browns to a win on Sunday.ByTaylor McCloud3.1K Views
- Original ContentWhat's The Best Kanye West Era?Determining Kanye's best era of work.BySamuel Allan8.2K Views
- Original ContentKanye West's 20 Best "College Dropout" Era BeatsLong before Calabasas, the man in the pink polo was putting in work. ByJibril Yassin9.6K Views
- MusicKanye West's "The College Dropout" Reinstated On Apple Music After RemovalThe short-lived "College Dropout" famine is over!ByAlex Zidel2.9K Views
- MusicKanye West's "The College Dropout" Removed From Apple Music & YouTubeIs this a good enough reason to switch to Spotify?ByAlex Zidel8.5K Views
- Entertainment"Atlanta" Director Compares Season 2 To Kanye West's "Late Registration"Kanye West's influence knows no boundaries. ByMitch Findlay6.0K Views
- Original ContentTop 50 Best Kanye West SongsA ranking of Kanye West's 50 best songs.
ByDanny Schwartz27.3K Views
- MusicCheck Out This Kanye West Interview From Before "College Dropout"Do you miss the old Kanye? ByMitch Findlay314 Views
- Original ContentHappy Birthday Kanye West: 40 Memorable Career MomentsHappy Birthday Kanye West! We examine the 40 year-old birthday boy's 40 most memorable career highlights.ByNicholas DG5.6K Views
- MusicAziz Ansari Ranks His Favorite Kanye West AlbumsAziz doesn't miss the old Kanye. ByMitch Findlay165 Views
- Music5 Iconic Samples From Kanye West's "College Dropout"13 years ago today, a treasure chest of samples was released to the public.Byhnhh9.9K Views
- Original ContentKanye West's Stage Designs: A Brief HistoryTracing the evolution of Kanye West's live performances.ByDanny Schwartz12.9K Views