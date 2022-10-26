The ongoing rift between Kanye West and an Australian restaurant will be a court battle. Back in 2021, we reported on College Dropout Burgers, an Australian eatery that gleaned its brand from West’s famed album. Owner Mark Elkhouri even took from the record’s artwork and plastered it all over the restaurant, confusing fans. It was revealed that West wasn’t involved in the business, and soon, Elkhouri was slapped with a cease and desist.

With the threat of legal action looming, one would expect a person in Elkhouri’s position to be concerned. However, at the time, he instead chose to troll West on social media.

According to The Age, West’s legal team has pushed forward in a lawsuit against Elkhouri, accusing him of “misleading and deceptive conduct.” Documents reportedly also show that West isn’t happy with Elkhouri stealing his artwork, album title, and design, nor was the rapper thrilled to see menu items named after his songs.

West also argues that although Elkhouri was already told to remove the copyrighted information, he kept a “College Dropout Burger” on the menu. The Rap mogul doesn’t want anyone to believe that he is associated with the establishment.

“Ye has suffered, and will continue to suffer, loss and damage,” court papers reportedly read. “Ye has sold more than 140 million records internationally and is one of the best-selling artists of all time.”

Meanwhile, Elkhouri claims that he has already rid himself and his restaurant of any Kanye West branding. He also seemed confused as to why “a major artist” would “sue a small humble burger restaurant on the other side of the world.”

This is one of many Kanye moments in recent months, as the Rap mogul is finding several of his money-making partnerships have been dissolved following his anti-Semitic remarks.

