Nicholas DG
- Original ContentEvery Eminem Feature: 2001-2005We continue to compile every Eminem feature from the course of his career. This week we tackle the years 2000 until 2005.By Nicholas DG
- Original ContentEvery Eminem Feature: 1996-2000A crash course in Eminem cameos. By Nicholas DG
- MusicVince Staples' Top 10 FreestylesSure 'Norf Norf' is great, but Staples has made a name for himself with his freestyling capability. By Nicholas DG
- Original ContentHappy Birthday Kanye West: 40 Memorable Career MomentsHappy Birthday Kanye West! We examine the 40 year-old birthday boy's 40 most memorable career highlights.By Nicholas DG
- Original ContentTop 10 Podcasts For A Hip-Hop FanIf you haven't yet dipped your toe into the podcast pool, here is a great starting place.By Nicholas DG
- SportsTop 10 Super Bowls Of All TimeRelive 10 of the greatest Super Bowl games.By Nicholas DG
- Original ContentMissy Elliott's Dopest Music VideosNo need to miss Missy any longer. By Nicholas DG
- Original Content10 Songs You Need From Chris Brown's Massive "Before The Party" MixtapeWe've rounded up the 10 tracks you definitely need from the 34-song "Before the Party" mixtape.By Nicholas DG
- Original ContentA HotNewHipHop Thanksgiving: 10 Things We're Thankful ForIt's all gravy with these rap personalities this Thanksgiving.By Nicholas DG
- ReviewsReview: Logic's "The Incredible True Story"Does Logic's space journey rocket him to rap's stratosphere? By Nicholas DG
- Original Content13 Must-See Scary Movies For HalloweenDon't be scared, but we're counting down movies and not music. By Nicholas DG
- Original ContentAlbums From The Other Side: Top 5 Posthumous Rap ProjectsWhich tale from the crypt is your favorite?By Nicholas DG
- Original ContentYoung Thug's Most Entertaining LyricsHate him or love him, Young Thug drops some pretty entertaining bars.By Nicholas DG
- ReviewsReview: Big K.R.I.T.'s "It's Better This Way"Krizzle keeps dropping music, but is less more?By Nicholas DG
- Original ContentHip-Hop's 10 Best Surprise ProjectsWhich surprises were most pleasant?By Nicholas DG
- Original Content6 "90059" Producers To KnowJay Rock gives some youngbloods a chance to shine.By Nicholas DG
- ReviewsReview: Scarface's "Deeply Rooted"Scarface's new album dissects a midlife crisis. By Nicholas DG
- Original Content7 Hip-Hop Biopics We Want to SeeStraight Outta Adaptations.By Nicholas DG
- Original ContentMTV VMAs: Top Hip-Hop MomentsThe Best VMA Performances from the Hip-Hop CommunityBy Nicholas DG
- Lists5 Artists Aaliyah InfluencedBeyonce who? Aaliyah might be the most influential R&B artist of our generation.By Nicholas DG
- Original ContentN.W.A.'s 5 Most Influential TracksIs N.W.A. The Beatles of rap music? Their most influential songs have had quite the ripple effect.By Nicholas DG
- Original ContentThe Greatest Album That Never Was: A Eulogy For "Detox"We pay our respects to the never-was cap to the "Chronic" Trilogy.By Nicholas DG
- ReviewsReview: Migos' "Yung Rich Nation"Can Migos deliver, despite delays and legal woes?By Nicholas DG
- ReviewsReview: Public Enemy's "Man Plans God Laughs"Is "Man Plans God Laughs" deserving of Public Enemy's Hall of Fame title?By Nicholas DG
- Original ContentBest Freestyles Of 2015 (So Far)We look back at the illest improvised verses of the year so far. By Nicholas DG
- Original ContentTweet Beef: 5 Chris Brown Social Media FeudsChris Brown is known to go off on social media. Here's a brief history of a few recent instances.By Nicholas DG
- Original Content5 Beats 1 Radio Shows For Hip-Hop FansDid the big names make the cut, or did some unexpected names conquer hip-hop in the first few weeks of Beats 1?By Nicholas DG
- Original ContentWeezy Be Like: FWA's Sickest SimilesLike it or not, FWA's got some fire bars. By Nicholas DG
- ReviewsReview: Lil Wayne's "Free Weezy Album"Is "Free Weezy Album" setting Wayne on a path towards "Carter V" greatness?By Nicholas DG
- Original ContentThe Streaming "Game Of Thrones": Drake & Apple Music Vs. Jay-Z & TIDALThe state of the music industry's two newest streaming services. By Nicholas DG
- Original ContentNatural Born Hustlers: Top 5 Rapper CEOsStarted from the bottom, now they here.By Nicholas DG
- ReviewsReview: King Los' "God, Money, War"Does King Los win the Game of Thrones that's taking place in hip-hop in 2015?By Nicholas DG
- Original ContentTop 10 Hip-Hop Albums Of 2015 (So Far)Looking back at the year that's spoiled us thus far. By Nicholas DG