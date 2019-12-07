video game
- MusicLil Tecca Says He Wants To Make A Video Game Like "Grand Theft Auto"Lil Tecca wants to get into the video game industry.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureRubi Rose Wants To Appear In "Grand Theft Auto 6"Rubi Rose hinted at wanting a role in "GTA 6" on Twitter over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- MusicRick Ross Makes Bold Claim About The State Of Def JamRick Ross says Def Jam is nearly out of business.By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West Gets Fan-Made Lego Video Game Inspired By "College Dropout"Ye got the blocky treatment.By Ben Mock
- SportsCollege Players Will Be Able To Opt In For 2024 EA Sports College Football GameYou'll be able as some of your favorite players in next year's college football video game.By Ben Mock
- MusicFuture Readies New Music For "Deathloop" Video GameFuture lends his voice to the soundtrack of the upcoming PS5 game "Deathloop." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRod Wave & Krool Toys Turn "Street Runner" Single Into A Video GameRod Wave collaborates with Krool Toys to create a "Street Runner"-inspired video game.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicA$AP Rocky Speaks On Colorism In New "Cyberpunk 2077" SongA$AP Rocky says he used to want to be "light-skinned" when he was younger in his new song for Cyberpunk 2077.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesTom Holland Shares First Look At "Uncharted" MovieTom Holland unveils the first look at the upcoming "Uncharted" movie, which finds him taking on the role of video game hero Nathan Drake. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDef Jam Teases New Hip-Hop Fighting GameDef Jam has once again decided to begin teasing a new "Def Jam" fighting game, prompting fans to speculate on a potential roster. By Mitch Findlay
- SneakersDamian Lillard's Adidas Dame 6 Pays Homage To "Jam Fest"The Adidas Dame 6 is now getting a vibrant colorway that honors the old handheld video game.By Alexander Cole
- Gaming"Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales" Will Not Be A Full Game: ReportGamers were amazed when they first saw the trailer for "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales."By Alexander Cole
- GamingTravis Scott's Rumored "Fortnite" Skin Surfaces"Fortnite" gamers will soon be able to go "Sicko Mode" on the battlefield, should these Travis Scott skin leaks prove accurate. By Mitch Findlay
- Gaming"Fortnite" Chapter 2 Season 2 Debuts To Much FanfareEpic Games released Chapter 2 Season 2 of "Fortnite" this week and people couldn't be any more excited.By Alex Zidel
- Sports21 Savage Angrily Lists Complaints About NBA 2K20 Video GameSavage is not taking this matter lightly. By Noah C
- MusicDanny Brown Can't Play "Grand Theft Auto V" Because He Gets "Emotional"He's too close to the project now. By Chantilly Post
- GamingNew Video Game "I Am Jesus Christ" Lets Users Play As JesusThis may be the most wholesome video game yet.By Cole Blake