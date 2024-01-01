Lil Tecca Says He Wants To Make A Video Game Like "Grand Theft Auto"

Lil Tecca says he wants to make a video game similar to Grand Theft Auto, in which players can interact with any NPC they find on the map. He explained his idea, among various other plans for the new year, during an interview with XXL. The "Ransom" rapper says he also wants to start acting classes and get into film and television.

“After this album, get into film. I want to direct a TV show,” he said. “I’ma start writing up dialogue for that and a timeline. I want to start doing acting classes. I want to create a video game where you could walk up to an NPC and become friends with ’em and be like, ‘Yo, what’s up? Let’s go to the store. Let’s do some crazy sh*t.’ Kind of like Grand Theft Auto, but you could talk to everyone that’s walking around like, they’re not just dormant.”

Read More: Lil Tecca Readies New Album With Fresh Single "Dead Or Alive"

Lil Tecca Performs At Rolling Loud

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 05: Lil Tecca performs during 2023 Rolling Loud Los Angeles at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 05, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage)

Rockstar Games finally unveiled the long-awaited first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 in December. The game is expected to follow a character named Lucia and her male partner. It releases in 2025 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Elsewhere in the interview, Tecca discussed his latest album, TEC, which he dropped back in September. He explained that his goal with the project was to address "more personal topics." "I kind of wanted to talk about more personal topics this time around to give a little bit more context to who I am, where I’m from and where I plan on being in the next two years. So, besides the sonics, it was a little bit more personal than other projects," he said. The interview comes as Tecca gears up for a U.S. and European tour in 2024. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Tecca on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Lil Tecca Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

[Via]